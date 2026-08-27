Examining Hall of Fame Case for NY Rangers’ Adam Fox
The New York Rangers are coming off an incredibly disappointing 2025-26 campaign in which they finished in last place in the Eastern Conference with 77 points.
One of the reasons that the team struggled so much was injuries to key contributors. Replacing someone of the caliber of defenseman Adam Fox is never an easy thing to do, and the Rangers found that out the hard way.
He played in only 55 games last season and remained incredibly productive, recording 53 points as he handed out 44 assists and scored nine goals. An elite puck mover, Fox remains one of the most productive defensemen in the NHL when he is on the ice.
Without him, New York’s production at the blueline plummeted. Vladislav Gavrikov was joined by Braden Schneider on the first pairing, and it wasn’t a role that the 2020 first-round pick was capable of fulfilling.
Is Adam Fox a Hall of Fame player?
Alas, it wasn’t just any normal first-pair defenseman that Schneider was tasked with replacing. Fox is someone who could end up being a Hall of Fame player down the line. For the third year in a row, he landed in the “Check back in a few years” tier of the Hockey Hall of Fame piece done by Peter Baugh and Max Bultman of The Athletic (subscription required).
Will Fox start moving up tiers, with the next one being “On track,” or will he fall off the list during the 2026-27 campaign? If he remained on the list during an injury-plagued campaign, chances are he has a better shot at moving up a tier than being removed altogether.
At 28 years old, he is in his athletic prime. There are plenty more elite seasons ahead of him, and he already has some impressive achievements on his resume. In the 2021-22 season, he won the Norris Trophy, given to the best defenseman in the NHL, in his second year as a pro.
Fox followed that up with three consecutive top-five finishes for the award before a down 2024-25 campaign was followed by a season full of injuries. Despite playing in a career-low 55 games this past year, he still received some lower-ballot Norris Trophy votes, coming in 14th.
Adam Fox is on Hall of Fame trajectory
Averaging 0.87 points per game in his career, Fox certainly has the kind of production Hockey Hall of Fame voters are looking for, and there is no reason to think that he won’t keep this up for years to come.
Heading into the 2026-27 season, the talent upgrade on the roster should enable him to continue producing at a high level. New York had an elite power-play unit last year despite trading Artemi Panarin ahead of the deadline.
He has been replaced by Pavel Dorofeyev, who possesses one of the best left-handed shots in the league. Having a goal-scorer of that caliber in the lineup will help raise the team’s offensive floor during special teams and even-strength play.
A fifth top-five finish in the Norris Trophy voting, while averaging one point per game, would certainly push him up a tier in next year’s evaluation, with the “On Track” group all being 28-30 years old other than Minnesota Wild star defenseman Quinn Hughes, who is 26.