Expectations for NY Rangers Should Be Much Higher Heading into Next Year
The New York Rangers are heading into the offseason after a disastrous campaign in the 2025-26 season. Now, they will be hoping that next year can be much better.
With the worst record in the Eastern Conference, it has been a really disappointing year for the Rangers. This is a team that has had quite a bit of success, making the playoffs three of the last five years. However, with back-to-back failures of making the postseason, the pressure is going to be on.
As the team heads into the offseason, they will be in a strong position to improve rather quickly. They will have two first-round picks, with their own potentially holding a ton of value.
Furthermore, they are expected to have quite a bit of cap space as well, which will allow them to pursue some of the top free agents and also give them flexibility in the trade market.
Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton of ESPN recently wrote about expectations for the Rangers heading into the 2026-27 campaign. While a lot will depend on what they do this summer, expectations have to be much higher than their performance this year.
Playoffs Should Be the Expectation
While missing the playoffs for two straight years and moving some key veterans of late might not be ideal for contending, this is a team that still has some good things in place, and their play of late has been encouraging.
At forward, New York still has Mika Zibanejad, who had a really strong season and is still one of the best scorers in the league. Furthermore, some of the young talent, like Gabe Perreault, have started to make a positive impact.
On defense, when healthy, Adam Fox has had a fantastic year for the team. Down the stretch, he was one of the best players in the league and was able to record a lengthy points streak.
Furthermore, New York doesn’t need to worry about getting elite production in the net with Igor Shesterkin still very much in his prime. The talented goalie was once again one of the best in the league this year for the Rangers.
Even though it was a terrible season for the team, there is reason to be optimistic about the future. New York still has some foundational pieces at all three levels, and they have the ammo to improve this summer as well. While a turnaround into a Stanley Cup contender might be a stretch, they should be in the playoff picture.