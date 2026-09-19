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Chris Drury Confident NY Rangers Veteran Will Bounce Back

There is confidence in a New York Rangers veteran getting back on track this season.

Kenneth Teape

May 8, 2025; Tarrytown, NY, USA; New York Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury speaks during a press conference to introduce new head coach Mike Sullivan at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, New York May 8, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Peter Carr/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
May 8, 2025; Tarrytown, NY, USA; New York Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury speaks during a press conference to introduce new head coach Mike Sullivan at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, New York May 8, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Peter Carr/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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The New York Rangers made a lot of moves this offseason to upgrade the talent level on the roster.

It was a necessary thing to do if the Rangers are going to get back into the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. Along with those additions, natural development from younger players would certainly raise the team’s ceiling. As would a few veterans getting back on track.

One player people will be keeping a close eye on during the 2026-27 campaign is J.T. Miller. He was someone Chris Drury targeted via trade with the Vancouver Canucks, with the belief that he would help elevate the team back to the level, and beyond the one reached in 2024, losing to the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

That has not been the case to this point in Miller’s second stint with New York. He battled injuries and saw a drastic drop in production during the 2025-26 campaign, but Drury is confident the veteran will bounce back this season.

Chris Drury confident in J.T. Miller rebound

New York Rangers center J.T. Miller (8) skates against the Washington Capitals.
Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center J.T. Miller (8) skates against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We’re excited with where he’s at,” Drury said, via Vincent Z. Mercogliano and Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required). “I know he’s had a great summer on and off the ice training, getting ready. Excited to see him come in in his second year as captain. He’s a very accomplished player and a proud player and wears his heart on his sleeve.” 

Miller was acquired on Jan. 31, 2025, along with Erik Brännström and Jackson Dorrington in exchange for Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini and a 2025 first-round pick. The veteran forward was coming off three straight seasons averaging at least one point per game, including a career-high 100 in 2023-24.

On the search for some offensive punch, Drury felt Miller was the perfect fit for the team, and he was great in his return. In 32 games to finish the 2024-25 season, he had 35 points, scoring 13 goals with 22 assists.

Rangers need J.T. Miller to find form

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) stops a shot by New York Rangers left wing J.T. Miller.
Apr 11, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) stops a shot by New York Rangers left wing J.T. Miller (8) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Disappointingly, he didn’t get close to that level of production in his first season as the team’s captain. Miller played in 68 games because of injuries and had only 53 points, his least in an 82-game campaign since 2018-19 with the Tampa Bay Lightning, when he had 47.

However, there are reasons to believe he can get back on track. Without Vincent Trocheck in the lineup, Miller will be playing center full-time, a position he prefers, instead of bouncing back and forth between the middle and wing. Being healthy entering camp will help immensely as well.

A bounceback from the veteran forward would go a long way to helping the Rangers get back into the postseason. If he cannot step up, Drury’s seat is going to get hot, because there isn’t much help down the middle in the organizational pipeline.

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Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

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