Chris Drury Confident NY Rangers Veteran Will Bounce Back
The New York Rangers made a lot of moves this offseason to upgrade the talent level on the roster.
It was a necessary thing to do if the Rangers are going to get back into the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. Along with those additions, natural development from younger players would certainly raise the team’s ceiling. As would a few veterans getting back on track.
One player people will be keeping a close eye on during the 2026-27 campaign is J.T. Miller. He was someone Chris Drury targeted via trade with the Vancouver Canucks, with the belief that he would help elevate the team back to the level, and beyond the one reached in 2024, losing to the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Finals.
That has not been the case to this point in Miller’s second stint with New York. He battled injuries and saw a drastic drop in production during the 2025-26 campaign, but Drury is confident the veteran will bounce back this season.
Chris Drury confident in J.T. Miller rebound
“We’re excited with where he’s at,” Drury said, via Vincent Z. Mercogliano and Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required). “I know he’s had a great summer on and off the ice training, getting ready. Excited to see him come in in his second year as captain. He’s a very accomplished player and a proud player and wears his heart on his sleeve.”
Miller was acquired on Jan. 31, 2025, along with Erik Brännström and Jackson Dorrington in exchange for Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini and a 2025 first-round pick. The veteran forward was coming off three straight seasons averaging at least one point per game, including a career-high 100 in 2023-24.
On the search for some offensive punch, Drury felt Miller was the perfect fit for the team, and he was great in his return. In 32 games to finish the 2024-25 season, he had 35 points, scoring 13 goals with 22 assists.
Rangers need J.T. Miller to find form
Disappointingly, he didn’t get close to that level of production in his first season as the team’s captain. Miller played in 68 games because of injuries and had only 53 points, his least in an 82-game campaign since 2018-19 with the Tampa Bay Lightning, when he had 47.
However, there are reasons to believe he can get back on track. Without Vincent Trocheck in the lineup, Miller will be playing center full-time, a position he prefers, instead of bouncing back and forth between the middle and wing. Being healthy entering camp will help immensely as well.
A bounceback from the veteran forward would go a long way to helping the Rangers get back into the postseason. If he cannot step up, Drury’s seat is going to get hot, because there isn’t much help down the middle in the organizational pipeline.