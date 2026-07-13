NY Rangers Need Key Player to Have Bounce-Back Season
As the New York Rangers start to prepare for next season, they will have a lot of new faces on the roster. However, with some key players also coming back, their production will be equally important.
It was no secret that the 2025-26 campaign was a mess for the Rangers. For the second straight year, they missed the playoffs, and this time they finished in last place in the Eastern Conference.
There was understandably a lot of concern about the direction of the team, but Chris Drury was fortunately able to have a good offseason so far, and things are looking much better.
While it was important for the team to improve, it was also important for them to have a plan going forward. Drury stated that this wasn’t going to be a rebuild, but instead a retool.
That looks to be a much clearer picture now for the team, and they have a path going forward. However, as the team plans for next season, they will need a key veteran to have a bounce-back season. That player is forward J.T. Miller.
Rangers Need Miller to Bounce Back
During the 2024-25 season, one of the major acquisitions for New York was bringing in J.T. Miller from the Vancouver Canucks. The year prior to being traded, he was a 100-point player for the team, and between the two teams in the 24-25 campaign, he was still close to one point per game.
Miller really started to establish himself as a good player with the Canucks, totaling at least 30 goals in three straight campaigns. However, there was a noticeable drop in production last year with the Rangers, and that undoubtedly contributed to their struggles.
Last season, he totaled just 53 points in 68 games played with 17 goals and 36 assists. New York is certainly expecting more from him, and with the team dealing Vincent Trocheck this summer, he will be the second-line center for the franchise.
As a player who is making $8 million right now, the Rangers need Miller to be one of their better players. He should have some talent on the wing next to him this coming year, with it being possible that Pavel Dorofeyev will be on the second line with him.
Overall, as the Rangers hope to be an improved team, Miller is an early x-factor for them. If he is able to regain his form of being a point-per-game caliber player, New York will be a much better team.