Defenseman Could Fill Need for NY Rangers in 2026 NHL Draft
With the 2026 NHL Draft quickly approaching for the New York Rangers, the team will need to make some tough decisions when they are on the clock.
Following a disappointing NHL Draft Lottery that saw the team drop from having the third-best odds for the first overall pick to the lowest that they could have gone at fifth overall, the Rangers will be trying to scout and do their homework on a lot of players.
While there is certainly a possibility that the team will entertain moving the pick, adding a potential impact young talent makes sense. Unfortunately, New York doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to drafting in the lottery in the last decade.
Now, with things still a bit uncertain about who will be on the board for them at fifth overall, that makes things a bit more challenging for the Rangers. Fortunately, they will have some options to fill some needs.
Alberts Šmits Could Fill a Need in NHL Draft
While Smits might be a bit of a reach at five for the Rangers, as a left-handed defenseman, he would fill a need for the team. Due to the top three forwards likely being off the board by the time New York is on the clock, it seems like defense is going to be the likely route that the team will go in.
Fortunately, there could be some good options available for the Rangers to improve their blue line. A big question for the team and one that will likely have a major impact on what New York will be able to do is what the San Jose Sharks elect to do with the second overall pick.
Since they don’t have much of a need for another winger, they could end up taking the best defenseman off the board. That could very well be either Chase Reid or Carson Carels at this point.
While help on the blue line is needed for the Rangers, they specifically would prefer it to be a left-handed player. That limits options a bit, but Alberts Smits could be feasible with the fifth pick.
The 18-year-old got some excellent experience playing for Team Latvia in the Olympics and proved that he can perform at a high level. Even though he might be a slight reach for the team at five, he is a positional fit that has value. Overall, while it might not be a perfect fit, it could make sense for New York.