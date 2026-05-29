New York Rangers On SI

Eastern Conference Foe Makes Ton of Sense for NY Rangers' Vincent Trocheck

Which team makes sense as a trade partner for Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers?

Nick Ziegler

Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) skates against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Madison Square Garden.
Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) skates against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Madison Square Garden. / Danny Wild-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Rangers are getting set for an important offseason, and the team will have no shortage of big decisions to make. Even though they might be looking to add, moving some of their veterans is still on the table as well. 

For the last couple of years, the Rangers have been a team retooling and trying to build for the future. After being a contender and going for it all, New York came up short, and their aggressiveness left them in a tough spot without a lot of young talent. Furthermore, it didn’t help that they have struggled to do well drafting with their lottery picks, and that is something they will have to be better at this time around. 

While the Rangers will be trying to improve, they will also have some desirable trade assets if they look to move some more players as well. Restricted free agency Braden Schneider has been mentioned in trade rumors with New York, perhaps because they are unwilling to give him a long-term deal. Furthermore, they also have arguably one of the more likely players to be dealt this summer in Vincent Trocheck. 

With the center position being fairly dry around the league and Trocheck being on what is going to be a very affordable deal prior to the cap rising this summer, he has become a hot commodity. While New York wants to improve, selling high on their veteran forward makes sense. Furthermore, while there will be a lot of teams interested, one that makes a lot of sense is the Boston Bruins. 

Bruins Make Ton of Sense for Trocheck 

Boston Bruins logo
A view of the Bruins logo on the jersey of Boston Bruins / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Coming off a disappointing exit in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the need for help up the middle for Boston is rather clear. This is a team that has had a ton of success over the last decade, but their roster is starting to look a lot different than in years past. 

Similarly to how the Rangers are retooling, the Bruins have had to do the same as well. While they were a playoff team this year, they didn’t really appear to be a Stanley Cup contender at any point. 

As they try to improve over the winter, Trocheck could be a great fit for them up the middle. The 32-year-old is on an affordable contract and still performing at a high level. While the Bruins make sense, they won’t be the only team, and the Rangers should receive a strong haul for him. 

Published |Modified
Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

Home/News