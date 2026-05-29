Eastern Conference Foe Makes Ton of Sense for NY Rangers' Vincent Trocheck
The New York Rangers are getting set for an important offseason, and the team will have no shortage of big decisions to make. Even though they might be looking to add, moving some of their veterans is still on the table as well.
For the last couple of years, the Rangers have been a team retooling and trying to build for the future. After being a contender and going for it all, New York came up short, and their aggressiveness left them in a tough spot without a lot of young talent. Furthermore, it didn’t help that they have struggled to do well drafting with their lottery picks, and that is something they will have to be better at this time around.
While the Rangers will be trying to improve, they will also have some desirable trade assets if they look to move some more players as well. Restricted free agency Braden Schneider has been mentioned in trade rumors with New York, perhaps because they are unwilling to give him a long-term deal. Furthermore, they also have arguably one of the more likely players to be dealt this summer in Vincent Trocheck.
With the center position being fairly dry around the league and Trocheck being on what is going to be a very affordable deal prior to the cap rising this summer, he has become a hot commodity. While New York wants to improve, selling high on their veteran forward makes sense. Furthermore, while there will be a lot of teams interested, one that makes a lot of sense is the Boston Bruins.
Bruins Make Ton of Sense for Trocheck
Coming off a disappointing exit in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the need for help up the middle for Boston is rather clear. This is a team that has had a ton of success over the last decade, but their roster is starting to look a lot different than in years past.
Similarly to how the Rangers are retooling, the Bruins have had to do the same as well. While they were a playoff team this year, they didn’t really appear to be a Stanley Cup contender at any point.
As they try to improve over the winter, Trocheck could be a great fit for them up the middle. The 32-year-old is on an affordable contract and still performing at a high level. While the Bruins make sense, they won’t be the only team, and the Rangers should receive a strong haul for him.