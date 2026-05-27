Why NY Rangers' Top Priority This Offseason Will Be Future of Vincent Trocheck
The New York Rangers are getting set for an important summer, and expectations are high for the franchise. However, while they do want to improve, they might also elect to move some key players still.
Following some sustained success, the Rangers have taken a step back from being a contender over the last two years and have been in a retool. While there are still some good veterans on the team to build around, this was a franchise in need of getting some younger talent in the system to help shape the future.
Heading into this offseason, New York has a couple of clear needs for the team to improve, but at the same time, they might not be done retooling. The Rangers will have two picks in the first round, but they could be seeking another or more young assets to continue to improve a prospect pool that has been lacking.
New York has two clear trade candidates, with one being restricted free agent Braden Schneider and the second being center Vincent Trocheck. As the offseason gets started, what the team is going to do with Trocheck could be a top priority.
Trocheck’s Future Will Be Top Priority for Rangers
While New York is a team that is looking to improve, they are also one that has a great trade chip in Trocheck. At 32 years old with a very reasonable contract now that the salary cap has risen, the Rangers should be able to get a nice package of assets for him if they look to move the veteran.
Even though that might seem counterproductive for a team that is seeking to improve by trading away one of their best players, he is getting a bit older, and if he can bring back a great trade package, the Rangers could use the younger assets.
This season, Trocheck totaled 53 points with 16 goals and 37 assists in 67 games played. The 32-year-old missed some time with an infection, but in the four previous years was a 20-goal scorer. For a contender looking for some help up the middle, he is going to be a really strong option.
While the team is going to be seeking options to get better, selling high on a player can also be a wise move for the franchise. A lot of their offseason plan could surround what they are able to do with Trocheck, and it will be interesting to see what interest levels will be around the league.