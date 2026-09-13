Former NY Rangers' Star Chris Kreider Reuniting With Familiar Faces Makes Sense
Former longtime New York Ranger and franchise icon Chris Kreider will not be returning the organization and has instead signed with the Montreal Canadiens for a one-year contract.
This move does return Kreider back to the Eastern Conference, with the Montreal contract being worth $2.15 million in base salary and up to $3.25 million more in possible incentives, according to The Athletic.
NHL insider Pierre LeBrun revealed that Kreider's decision came down to three teams, but was in favor of going to the Canadiens due to to desiring a reunion with former Blueshirts teammate Martin St. Louis — who is now Montreal's head coach.
President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton was also one of the Rangers’ general managers during Kreider’s career in New York.
This development comes after the Anaheim Ducks waived Kreider, who is 35 and initially had a cap hit of $6.5 million for the upcoming season, earlier in the week with reports circulating Kreider wanted to return to the East Coast.
Kreider Seeing Rangers Reunion in Montreal
Kreider and St. Louis were teammates for both of Kreider’s second and third seasons with the Blueshirts, as St. Louis arrived at the trade deadline in 2013-14 and spent his final NHL season with the Rangers in 2014-15.
Regarded as one of the best net-front players in the league, Kreider joins the Canadiens' roster following an incident in the 2014 Eastern Conference final. On a breakaway, Kreider had collided with Montreal goalie Carey Price, who missed the remainder of the series due to a knee injury.
The Rangers then advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.
Kreider's career is storied with Rangers history. He was originally drafted by the Blueshirts with the No. 19 overall selection in the 2009 NHL Draft and ranked seventh in Rangers history in games played, third in goals, tied for first in power-play goals (116) and 10th in points.
He was also New York's all-time leader in the playoffs in games played and goals, and third in points.
Kreider was traded to the Ducks on June 12, 2025, for forward prospect Carey Terrance and a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, with the New York franchise also sending a fourth-round pick in 2025 to Anaheim.
The left wing would leave the Rangers organization with 582 points (326 goals, 256 assists) in 883 regular-season games in addition to 76 points (48 goals, 28 assists) in 123 playoff games.
The Canadiens inking Kreider also comes after they made it to the 2026 Eastern Conference final before losing to the Carolina Hurricanes who would go on to hoist the Stanley Cup.