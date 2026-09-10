NY Rangers Shockingly Named Potential Landing Spot for Chris Kreider
With training camp and the regular season right around the corner for the New York Rangers, the team is getting ready for what they hope will be a bounce-back campaign.
At the end of the month, the Rangers are set to face the Boston Bruins in their season-opener. Coming off a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, New York worked hard to improve their roster.
With a lot of cap space and some good assets, the team was able to improve quite a bit. Adding help up front for their forward group was a pressing need, and one that they addressed first with the acquisition of Pavel Dorofeyev. Furthermore, the team also signed Oliver Bjorkstrand early in free agency, who figures to be a potential second-line option for them on the right side.
Recently, with still a need in their top nine, New York signed Eeli Tolvanen to a one-year deal. The winger figured to be the final piece of the puzzle for the team up front.
With a strong blueline that got an influx of talent, the overall state of the franchise looks much improved. However, the team will always be thinking about finding ways to improve, and despite the season starting this month, a former star of the team and a fan-favorite has become available.
Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report recently wrote about seven potential landing spots for Chris Kreider. Shockingly, the Rangers were listed as one of the destinations.
Reunion Seems Unlikely
While Kreider would provide New York with a boost for the top six, landing him seems highly unlikely at this point. The veteran winger did not have a good departure from the Rangers and him coming back with Chris Drury still running the show would be a shocker.
Furthermore, even if any potential issues between the two were put aside, New York is really limited with their cap space, and Kreider should warrant more than the less than one million the Rangers currently have in cap space.
While New York could always move players to create more, that seems a bit unlikely at this stage of the offseason.
The 35-year-old can still clearly play, totaling 50 points with 22 goals and 28 assists last year. He would make a positive impact on the lineup, but with perhaps some bad blood with the organization for how his departure was handled, a reunion would be shocking.