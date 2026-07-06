Former Offseason Target of NY Rangers Wisely Seen as Overpaid This Summer
The New York Rangers have had a very busy offseason that saw plenty of moves. However, some of the moves that they didn’t make could end up being wise decisions in the future.
Coming into the offseason, there was a lot of intrigue about what the plan for the team was going to be. With it being declared that they are retooling, what an offseason of that would look like was questioned.
However, by all accounts, it looks to have been a strong offseason between both the draft and in free agency. Furthermore, the team made a bunch of notable trades, using their cap space and draft picks in order to improve.
While this free agency class wasn’t the greatest, one player who figured to be a target of the Rangers was right winger Alex Tuch. However, he never ended up hitting the open market, and the Rangers not handing him the deal that he received could be a great move.
Recently, Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report wrote about some of the most overpaid players this offseason. To little surprise, Tuch made the list.
Tuch Seen as Overpaid Free Agent
Coming into the offseason, one of the players who figured to be a target for the Rangers was the veteran forward from the Buffalo Sabres. Coming off another 30-goal season in a weak free agency class, he figured to be the best option on the board, and that was always going to result in him landing a massive deal.
After the Washington Capitals traded for his rights, they were able to sign Tuch to an eight-year, $84 million deal. At 30 years old, the goal for the Capitals is to clearly win now. Adding Tuch makes a lot more sense for them, especially coupled with some of the other moves they made this offseason and Alexander Ovechkin coming back for another season.
However, at 30 years old, this is a contract that might not age well for the team. Tuch is a good player, but he isn’t a superstar in the league. While the salary cap did go up and contracts will get bigger, this seems like one that is primed to age poorly. Paying Tuch over $10 million a season when he is in his mid-to-late 30s isn’t going to be ideal.
For the Rangers, their decision not to pursue his rights and hand him a massive contract like the one he received is a good decision. Furthermore, investing in Pavel Dorofeyev seems like a much better fit for their timeline.