NY Rangers Receive Fair Grade for Offseason Moves So Far
The New York Rangers have been very busy of late between the NHL Draft and free agency. However, this is a much different-looking team now and one that has seemingly improved.
After a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, the Rangers came into this summer looking to improve. New York has been trying to retool the past couple of years, and the results have been mixed. However, this summer has seen the team have a clear direction of what the plan going forward is, and there is reason to be excited about the team going forward.
Starting with the NHL Draft, the team was able to make some notable additions to help improve the prospect pool. With the fifth overall pick, they selected defenseman Alberts Smits to provide some young talent for the blue line.
While they were very busy during the draft, they also started out free agency with a bang. New York made a few signings and more trades, completely reshaping the roster. With a lot of new faces coming in, there is reason to believe that the team improved.
Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required) recently graded the moves in free agency so far for the Rangers. With the team making a lot of changes, they received a grade of a B.
Fair Grade for New York
With a plethora of moves, the Rangers have made some significant upgrades for their team so far. Up front, while they did trade away Vincent Trocheck as expected, the team did add some scoring punch with Pavel Dorofeyev and Oliver Bjorkstrand. Dorofeyev is a player who is going to be key for the team going forward, coming off a 37-goal campaign with the Vegas Golden Knights.
Furthermore, on the blueline, this is a much-improved group as well. As part of the Trocheck deal, the Rangers received defenseman Sean Durzi to man the right side of the second pair. Also, they acquired Marcus Pettersson from the Vancouver Canucks to improve things on the left side.
With the defense looking much better and the offense getting a bit more scoring ability, seeing a strong grade for New York is fair. While it would have been nice to see the Rangers add at least one more impact forward, that could still potentially come.
Overall, the Rangers certainly deserve a strong grade for their efforts so far this offseason. With some cap space remaining, it will be interesting to see if they continue to try and improve.