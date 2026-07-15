Grading Braden Schneider's New Contract With NY Rangers
With another recent significant move for the New York Rangers, what has been a busy offseason continues.
There has been no shortage of moves so far this offseason for the Rangers, and this roster has been completely flipped upside down. Coming off a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, the team was in need of getting better, and that has been accomplished.
On both the trade market and in free agency, New York has made a plethora of moves to get better. Most of their decisions have been seen as favorable, which is a good sign for a team that wants to be better.
Due to their struggles and a desire to get younger, finding that balance can be a very difficult task. However, the Rangers have seemingly accomplished most of what they have set out to do.
Recently, one of the remaining tasks for the team this offseason was addressed with the team and restricted free agent Braden Schneider coming to terms on a one-year deal to avoid arbitration. However, this deal might not have been one of the best moves the team made this offseason.
Grading Schneider Contract: C-
While it is good to avoid arbitration, the one-year, $5.5 million deal for the one season does seem a little bit steep. This felt like a number that should have been perhaps a bit closer to $4 million, which would have allowed for some extra cap space to pursue one of the veteran forwards that are still available.
In terms of his role, Schneider figures to be getting demoted down to the third-pair on the right side. After seeing him struggle filling in for Adam Fox last year and even not being the most effective on the second-pair, this role could be what’s best for him.
Last year, he totaled just 18 points with two goals and 16 assists. Furthermore, while offensive numbers weren’t great, neither was some of his play defensively. As a young player still at just 24 years old, perhaps the expanded role asked of him was a bit too much and hurt his play.
Now, while the contract isn’t a great one for the Rangers, it will be interesting to see if, with some resolution in that area, the team is able to trade him. New York has been seeking a top nine forward for him, and with nothing being done yet, it will be interesting to see if interest in the young defenseman heats up.