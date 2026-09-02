Grading the Eeli Tolvanen Signing for NY Rangers
As the start of the regular season for the New York Rangers approaches right around the corner, the team will be hopeful to be an improved group. Recently, with still a need after the flurry of the offseason, they were able to add a solid player to help the franchise.
Coming off a terrible season, the Rangers were aggressive this summer in pursuit of improving this roster. New York had a lot of holes that needed to be filled, and they utilized both free agency and the trade market to accomplish that.
Chris Drury stated that the team was going to be retooling and not rebuilding, and his actions and plan this offseason certainly backed that up. Despite being the last-place team in the Eastern Conference, Drury traded three first-round picks, which is very risky.
However, with a need still for their top nine, the Rangers were recently able to sign Eeli Tolvanen to a one-year, $1.5 million deal. This is a very favorable deal for New York, who are basically taking no risk in adding a player for their middle-six.
Grading Tolvanen Signing
While there was certainly speculation that the Rangers were going to be looking to add to their top nine, how they were going to be able to accomplish it was a bit unsure.
With a lot of depth on the blueline, trading Braden Schneider seemed like a logical and potential path. However, he was coming off a bad season and, with a bit of a messy contract situation, is ultimately still on the team.
Now, with the signing of Tolvanen, the Rangers have found their option for the top nine. The 27-year-old might have had a bit of a down season for the Seattle Kraken last year, but has been pretty solid throughout his career and should be a very viable option on the third line.
Last season, Tolvanen totaled 12 goals and 24 assists, but it was a bit of a drop in goal-scoring production. The three years prior, he was able to eclipse the 15-goal plateau, which included a 23-goal season as recently as the 2024-25 campaign.
Overall, as a 30-point player for each of the last four seasons, the Rangers are getting a very capable veteran with some goal-scoring ability for the top nine. If Tolvanen can be around a 20-goal scorer, this deal will really become a steal for New York, and the re-grade will be even higher.