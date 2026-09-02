NY Rangers Signing Eeli Tolvanen Addresses Final Offseason Need
With the calendar flipping over to September, the New York Rangers will be starting the season at the end of the month. However, that hasn’t stopped them from making some additions to their team.
It has been a very busy offseason for the Rangers, and the team will be hoping to be much better than last year. New York finished in last place in the Eastern Conference, and things seemingly hit a low.
This summer, the goal for the team was to improve and once again be at least a contender for a playoff spot. Due to their additions, that seems like a realistic goal for the team.
However, despite what appeared to be a good offseason on paper, the Rangers still had a need in their Top 9. Recently, the Rangers have seemingly addressed that with the signing of Eeli Tolvanen. The 27-year-old has been a solid player for both the Nashville Predators and the Seattle Kraken, and now he will be part of the Rangers organization for at least one year.
Tolvanen Solidifies Top 9
While it was seen as a very good summer for the Rangers, they did appear to have a need in their top nine. There was no shortage of speculation that Braden Schneider was going to be traded in order to address this need, but that ultimately wasn’t the case.
However, with the recent signing of Tolvanen, New York has seemingly addressed that need with a month left before Opening Night. While he might not be a star, this appears to be a solid addition for the Rangers and should fill a need for them.
As a right winger, Tolvanen will provide the team with what they need on that side of the ice, and he presents them with some upside as well. Even though the 2025-26 campaign might not have been the best for him on a Seattle Kraken team that struggled, the year prior he was pretty solid.
During the 2024-25 season, he totaled 23 goals and 12 assists with a plus-three rating. As camp gets set to start soon, Tolvanen figures to be the winger on the third line for the Rangers.
With the deal being for a reported $1.5 million on a one-year deal, he provides the team with some good value as a 20-goal scorer as recently as two years ago.
Considering it was late in the offseason, the signing of Tolvanen appears to be a good one for New York to round out their top nine.