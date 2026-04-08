How To Watch NY Rangers Home Finale vs Sabres: TV, Live Stream, Radio
The New York Rangers are set to play their final game of the 2025-26 NHL regular season at Madison Square Garden against the Buffalo Sabres.
New York comes into the game riding an impressive hot streak. They have won five out of their last six games, thriving in the spoiler role as the first team eliminated from playoff contention in the Eastern Conference.
This will be a great test for the young, emerging Rangers to face off against one of the best teams in the league. Only three teams, the Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars, have more than the 102 points that the Sabres have recorded this season.
Want to follow along with tonight’s game to see how New York fares? Here is all the information needed to watch and listen.
Who: Buffalo Sabres. Vs. New York Rangers
When: Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at 7 pm ET
Where: Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York
Television: MSG (locally); TNT, truTV (nationally)
Streaming: HBO Max
Radio: ESPN 1050 AM / WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App
In net tonight for the Rangers will be their star, Igor Shesterkin. He has been magnificent once again throughout the campaign, despite the overall struggles of the team.
Shesterkin has a 25-17-6 record this year with one shutout, producing a 2.50 goals against average and .912 save percentage. He was the starter in New York’s most recent game, a dominant 8-1 victory in which Will Cuylle recorded a hat trick.
It was the second consecutive game that the Rangers had a player record a hat trick, something that hasn’t been done in more than four decades. Against the Detroit Red Wings, it was rookie Gabe Perreault who did it in a 4-1 victory.
That win was actually incredibly beneficial for Buffalo. With the Red Wings suffering a loss, the Sabres officially clinched a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Opposing Shesterkin in net for Buffalo is Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. He has been excellent this season with a 20-9-3 record, including one shutout. He has a 2.55 goals against average and a .911 save percentage.
In eight games against the Blueshirts in his career, he has a .929 save percentage and a goals against average of 2.13. Despite the stellar numbers, he has only a 3-3-2 record against them.
New York will be looking to make that record 3-4-2 as they look to end their final game at Madison Square Garden this season on a high note.