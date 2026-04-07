NY Rangers Coach Has Major Praise for Hat Trick Scoring Duo
Putting the puck in the net is not something that has come easily to the New York Rangers during the 2025-26 NHL regular season.
Their inability to consistently generate goals, tied with the Nashville Predators in 19th with 226, is a major reason why they were the first team in the Eastern Conference to be eliminated from playoff contention. However, something has started to click recently, with the Rangers looking like a totally different team.
While some will view this as too little too late, finding momentum at the end of a lost season, this is great for the long-term outlook of the franchise. They are receiving incredible contributions from young players, including back-to-back games of a hat trick being recorded.
Against the Detroit Red Wings on April 4, it was Gabe Perreault who lit the lamp three times. The following day, against the Washington Capitals, it was Will Cuylle who recorded a hat trick, leading to some praise from head coach Mike Sullivan.
Mike Sullivan praises Gabe Perreault, Will Cuylle
“That’s a big deal,” Sullivan said, via Dan Rosen of NHL.com. “It’s hard to score in this league. You get an opportunity to get a hat trick, it’s a big deal for a player, and it means a lot. I think it means a lot to our whole team when a player is able to accomplish it. So, to do it back-to-back for our group has been great.”
Both individual scoring outbursts came in games against Eastern Conference foes who still had plenty to play for. Both the Red Wings and Capitals are in the thick of the playoff race for a wild card spot, but New York was not going down easily.
Behind Perreault’s three goals against Detroit, the Rangers won 4-1. Cuylle led the way in an 8-1 victory over Washington in the highest-scoring game for the Blueshirts this season.
Perreault, a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft at No. 23 overall, has been great in 45 games this season. He has recorded 10 goals and 15 assists with a +1 plus/minus ratio and looks like a building block moving forward for the team.
Will Cuylle's hat trick was extra special achievement
For Cuylle, the hat trick against the Capitals was a special one because he reached so many milestones with the performance. He now has 20 goals this season, the second consecutive campaign he has reached that plateau.
For his career, Cuylle has now surpassed the 100-point mark with the three-goal game.
“I’m happy for him because I know how hard he’s working,” Sullivan said. “To get rewarded with a hat trick tonight, it’s great. It’ll be a big boost of confidence for him and hopefully he can build on it moving forward.”
New York may not be playing for a spot in the postseason, but that doesn’t mean these games down the stretch are meaningless. It is a golden opportunity for younger players to get invaluable experience and prove they belong as part of the franchise’s long-term plans on the ice.