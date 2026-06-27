How to Watch NY Rangers Rounds 2-7 of NHL Draft: Television, Stream
The New York Rangers are getting set for the second and final day of the NHL Draft after a memorable first round.
Coming into the draft on Friday night, there were understandably some concerns for the Rangers. This was a team that saw a lot of ideal trade targets come off the board in recent days, and how the team was going to be able to improve was questioned. However, New York ended up making a blockbuster trade early in the draft to be able to acquire Pavel Dorofeyev from the Las Vegas Golden Knights.
Adding the 25-year-old winger gives the Rangers exactly what they were looking for this offseason. Dorofeyev is not only a young player in his prime, but he has already been able to score over 30 goals in back-to-back years. New York wasted little time locking him up following the trade, with the two sides quickly agreeing to a seven-year, $77 million deal.
Furthermore, what was great about the trade was that they didn’t have to give up their fifth overall pick to acquire him. New York was able to take defenseman Alberts Smits with the pick, upgrading their blue line with a potentially NHL-ready player.
Now, with the first round completed, the Rangers will be heading into the next batch of rounds on Saturday. Here’s how to watch.
When: Saturday, June 27th, 11:00 AM EST
Where: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY
Television: NHL Network
Stream: ESPN+
As New York prepares for rounds two through seven, they still have a good amount of selections to continue to try and improve their prospect pool. While Friday night might have been a good one, the team is still in need of adding more young talent.
The Rangers will be on the clock next with the 64th pick in the second round and then will have three more selections in the third round, following giving up the 92nd pick as part of the Dorofeyev trade.
New York will be without a pick in the fourth round as of now, but does have one in the fifth, two in the sixth, and their final selection in the seventh. Overall, it figures to be a busy day for the Rangers, and the team will be hoping for another successful one.
There could still very well be some possible moves made by the team, with neither Vincent Trocheck nor Braden Schneider being traded yesterday. As New York continues to retool, Saturday will be an important one.