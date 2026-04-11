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How to Watch NY Rangers vs Stars: Television, Stream

Here's how to watch the New York Rangers face the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

Nick Ziegler

New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière
New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière / Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images
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Following a loss to the Buffalo Sabres in their final home game of the season, the New York Rangers will be on the road for their final three games, starting with a matchup against the Dallas Stars. 

Even though the Rangers might have lost their last game, this is a team that has been playing much better of late. New York has been able to win five of their last seven games, and this is a team that certainly isn’t tanking. 

One of the reasons for the improved play of late for the Rangers has been their offense. This was a unit that struggled to put the puck in the net to start the season, but with some veterans performing well and young players developing, the team has seen a nice boost offensively. 

Now, New York will be hoping to keep up their strong play of late against one of the best teams in the Western Conference. Here’s how to watch on Saturday. 

Who: New York Rangers vs. Dallas Stars

When: Saturday, April 11th, 5:00 PM EST

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Television: Victory+, MSG

New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox skating
New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Stars will be coming into this matchup with one of the best records in hockey and a playoff spot clinched. Dallas is a bit banged up, and getting healthy for the playoffs for them should be the number one goal. 

One player who will be out is Miro Heiskanen. As the Stars start thinking about the postseason, being as healthy as possible is going to be a goal. Heiskanen didn’t practice most recently and will be out. 

Even though they might be looking ahead to the playoffs, Dallas certainly won’t be laying down in this one for New York. If the Rangers are going to make it six wins in their last eight games, they will have to earn it. 

One player to watch for New York is their star defenseman, Adam Fox. The talented defender is on an eight-game points streak now and has totaled three straight multi-point games. In his last five games, he has totaled 10 points, which will be the most of any player in this game during that span. 

While the team will be looking ahead to the offseason soon and big decisions will need to be made, on the ice, they are focused on getting some more wins. The matchup against Dallas won’t be easy, but this is a seemingly improved New York team. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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