How to Watch NY Rangers vs. Utah Mammoth: Start Time, Television, and More

Coming off a sweep of their back-to-back on Thursday and Friday, the New York Rangers will be back in action on Sunday, hosting the Utah Mammoth.

Following their busy summer, the Rangers certainly look like an improved team. Getting off to a good start this year was important following the struggles of the team early on, and they have been able to accomplish that through three games.

Now, they will be seeking to build upon their early success against a Mammoth team that also improved this summer. Here’s who to watch in the Sunday showdown between these two teams.

Who: Utah Mammoth vs. New York Rangers

When: Sunday, October 4th, 6:00 PM EST

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

Television: MSG

Sep 29, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Tanner Jeannot (84) controls the puck ahead of New York Rangers left wing Tye Kartye (24) during the third period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Rangers on a modest two-game winning streak, the team will be hoping to make it three straight at home. New York’s schedule over the next seven days features three games at home and one on the road against the Washington Capitals.

This feels like a great opportunity to build some real momentum, and getting a win on Sunday and having a three-game winning streak would be the start of that.

The Mammoth are a perfect 2-0 so far, but are coming off a game on Saturday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. New York catching them on the second half of a back-to-back with travel is a good spot, and they will be hoping to secure the win.

Despite the success in the last two games, the Rangers will be tweaking their forward lines a bit. Tye Kartye is going to be moving up to the second line for this one, with Oliver Bjorkstrand going down to the fourth. Kartye moved up at the end of the game on Friday, and Mike Sullivan will seemingly be starting him in that spot on Sunday.

Furthermore, with Dylan Garand posting the shutout on Friday, it will be back to Igor Shesterkin on Sunday night in the net. The veteran goalie is coming off a memorable home opener, in which he totaled the first-ever goalie goal in franchise history.

Also, with this being a matchup against the Mammoth, that will mean the return of Vincent Trocheck to MSG for the first time since getting traded. Trocheck was very well liked, and there will surely be a nice tribute for him on Sunday.

With the chance to make it three straight wins before hosting the New York Islanders on Tuesday, the Rangers will be seeking to continue their strong play to start the season.