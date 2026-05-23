Ideal NY Rangers Target in Free Agency Underperformed in Stanley Cup Playoffs
The New York Rangers are entering the offseason following a second straight year in which they missed the playoffs. With expectations for the franchise being high, they need to have a good summer and turn things around.
Despite some struggles and retooling the last couple of years, the Rangers are in a strong position to turn things around this summer. New York will enter the 2026 NHL Draft with two picks in the first round, with the first being the fifth overall pick. This should allow them to restock a prospect pool that has been a little lacking after trading picks and missing on some in the lottery within the last 10 years.
Furthermore, with about $26 million in cap space and a majority of their roster already signed, New York can be a real player in free agency. Of their needs, getting some help in the scoring department is going to be key. One of the potential top options for the team figures to be Buffalo Sabres star Alex Tuch. However, while he is a good player to target, he didn’t have the most impressive playoffs for the Sabres.
Tuch Struggles in Playoffs
While it was a fantastic regular season for the star forward of the Sabres, he didn’t quite have the same level of production in the playoffs. To be fair, the game certainly gets a bit tighter, and the competition is good night after night, but Tuch saw a somewhat significant drop in his production level.
In 13 games, the 30-year-old totaled just four goals and three assists for seven points overall. Compared to his regular season stats, it was a significant drop off. During the regular season, he totaled 66 points in 79 games with 33 goals and 33 assists.
Furthermore, while he wasn’t a major producer on the power play during the year, he didn’t record a point on the man-advantage in the playoffs. Even though it might not have been a great postseason for Tuch, he is still going to be entering free agency as arguably the top forward available.
If he were to have had a better playoffs, his value would have only increased. However, with the salary cap going up and him being potentially the best option on the board, he should be receiving a lucrative contract. Tuch remains arguably the best option for what the Rangers are looking for this summer, and the team will undoubtedly pursue him.