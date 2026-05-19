NY Rangers' Second First-Round Pick Position Finally Set
The New York Rangers are preparing for an important offseason, and the team now knows where the second of their two first-round picks will be.
Following a bad year this season, the Rangers knew that the 2026 NHL Draft was going to be an important one. With the third-worst record in the league, New York was undoubtedly hoping to get a top-three pick in the draft, but ultimately fell to fifth.
Both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the San Jose Sharks were able to jump the Rangers in the top five. New York did end up in a worst-case scenario, picking fifth, but there will be some talented players available. However, while good players will be on the board, how they will fit for the organization will be the big question.
Currently, there are three top forwards in the draft who would all make sense for the team. Unfortunately, all three could be off the board by the time the Rangers are on the clock. If that is the case, it should be the best available player mindset for the team. Furthermore, while the team has known that they will have the fifth overall pick for a couple of weeks now, they recently found out when the second of their first-round picks will be.
Rangers’ Second First-Round Pick Revealed
With the final four of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, New York will now know where they will be selecting in the later part of the first round. Following the Montreal Canadiens defeating the Buffalo Sabres, the Rangers will hold the 26th pick in the draft.
This will certainly be an interesting pick to monitor, and New York could go in a couple of different directions. Trading the fifth overall pick, even if the forwards are off the board, feels unlikely with their need for some young talent in the organization, but dealing the 26th could be in the cards.
Due to free agency not having the most talent, the Rangers might go to the trade market to try to improve. If that ends up being the case, using the 26th pick would help them achieve that.
Furthermore, if the team does look to use the pick on a young prospect, getting some help up the middle would make a lot of sense. This is a team that is in need of some help at the center position, with the prospect pool lacking in that area currently.