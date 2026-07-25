Identifying and Developing Prospects is Key for NY Rangers Long-Term
It has without a doubt been a very busy offseason for the New York Rangers. This is a team that was craving to be better for next year, and that has certainly become the case. However, they also had a desire to get younger, which is something that will continue to be a work in progress.
Coming into the summer, the Rangers were expected to be very active in both the trade market and free agency. New York lived up to the hype, making a lot of deals and also landing a couple of players on the open market.
The Rangers were positioned to improve this offseason, and they have been able to accomplish that. Over the last couple of years, things have been a bit tough for the team, missing the playoffs two straight seasons and coming in last place during the 2025-26 campaign.
While it is good to see that the team has improved, one of the reasons why they have fallen into the rut that they have been in is because of their struggles developing young talent.
Now, the focus has been on improving in that, and this team does have some good prospects in the system. However, now it will be key not only for this coming year, but for many seasons to come to improve.
Identifying Prospects and Developing Them Will Be Key
It’s no secret that the Rangers have not been the best at drafting and developing players over the last decade. However, they have worked hard to address that of late, and things might be turning around.
In the 2026 NHL Draft, they used the fifth overall pick on defenseman Alberts Smits. The talented young blueliner projects as a first-pair player on the left side and could be ready to make an impact in the NHL right away.
Furthermore, one of the bright spots from last year was the emergence of Gabe Perreault. The young forward showcased the ability to be a top-six player, which would be a massive boost for the team.
Also, in a couple of recent trades, the team acquired forwards Liam Greentree and Cole Beaudoin. The development of these two players in the system is going to be key for the Rangers.
They were the main prizes in the deals that sent away veterans Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck. If both of them can develop into top six players for the Rangers, those deals will be seen as successful.
Overall, with a desire to be better next season and improve for the future, that is a challenging balance to have. However, the Rangers are seemingly heading in the right direction, and that is encouraging to see.