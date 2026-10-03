Igor Shesterkin Cementing Top Spot in Goalie Rankings

There is a lot of optimism surrounding the New York Rangers heading into the 2026-27 NHL regular season after some moves the team made this offseason.

The talent level on the roster has seen a major increase, with Pavel Dorofeyev, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Joe Veleno and Eeli Tolvanen bolstering the forward group. Marcus Pettersson, Sean Durzi and Alberts Smits, the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, have upgraded the team at the blue line.

However, if the Rangers are going to return to the postseason, there is one player who stands out as the one who has to carry them: Igor Shesterkin. And his importance to the team is reflected in a piece done by Jesse Granger of The Athletic (subscription required), where he polled a unanimous panel of coaches and goalies to rank the top netminders in the NHL.

Shesterkin ended up in a tie with Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning for the top spot in the rankings. They are in the first tier, aptly titled World Class, along with Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders and Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets.

Igor Shesterkin is No. 1 ranked goalie in NHL

Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) skates against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is a lofty ranking that the New York netminder has held for three seasons in a row and is showing no signs of surrendering. When asked who the No. 1 goalie in the NHL is right now, no one received more picks than Shesterkin, who had five; no other goalie had more than two, so the gap is considerable.

“He’s the most talented goalie I’ve seen,” a retired goalie said. “His talent level is through the roof.”

That talent has been on full display thus far this season. In his most recent game, a victory in the home opener against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden, Shesterkin became the first goalie to score a goal in Rangers franchise history and only the 18th goalie ever to achieve the feat.

Along with getting in the score sheet, he saved 23 out of 24 shots he faced. It was a great bounce-back from opening night when New York suffered a tough defeat at the hands of the Boston Bruins, going down 3-0.

EVERY ANGLE OF THE FIRST GOALIE GOAL IN #NYR HISTORY pic.twitter.com/utKW6bkhZR — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 2, 2026

While the score was lopsided, it doesn’t fully put into perspective just how good Shesterkin was. He faced high-danger shot attempts all evening, with the defense in front of him lacking in execution, something that has been the case for the Rangers for far too long.

“If he is ever given anything decent in front of him, I think he could win an MVP and a Stanley Cup,” a retired goalie said. “I just love the way he plays.”

Shesterkin certainly has the respect of people around the league and former players who know how hard it is to find success between the pipes. As long as he is healthy, he is talented enough to will this team into the postseason and possibly steal a round on his performance alone.