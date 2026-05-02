Islanders' Free Agent Might Not Be Great Fit for NY Rangers This Summer
The New York Rangers are getting set for the offseason to get underway, and the team will be attempting to retool following missing the playoffs for the second straight year.
Following another year in which they missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Rangers are going to be under pressure to have a strong offseason and make some improvements this summer.
Missing the playoffs in New York is something that is generally not accepted, and the franchise has made it clear that they are not rebuilding. There is reason to believe that they will be able to achieve some of their goals this summer, with some good things already in place.
Despite the really poor record, the Rangers have a good veteran core of talent at all three levels and some young players who also started to improve down the stretch. However, as the team heads into the summer, there are a couple of notable needs for the team, one of which is a backup for their star goalie, Igor Shesterkin.
Even though Shesterkin is one of the best in the game, he still needs days off, and the Rangers’ backup from last year, Jonathan Quick, announced that he will be retiring. Now, the team will be seeking options to replace Quick, and one option could be New York Islanders backup goalie David Rittich. Even though he is coming off a strong campaign, he might not be the best fit.
Rangers Don’t Need to Pursue Rittich
While Rittich was a really great backup for the Islanders last season, and the Rangers have the cap space to pursue him, he might not make the most sense for the team. Down the stretch, it was a bit surprising to see that they didn’t give Dylan Garand more chances to prove himself and solidify himself as the backup heading into next season.
Even though he should certainly be in the mix for the role, signing a player like Rittich would end those chances. Last year, Rittich totaled a 14-10-3 record, 2.76 GAA, and .894 save percentage. Those are certainly some strong stats for a backup, and he would undoubtedly give the Rangers a strong option if they did sign him.
Why Rittich isn’t a great fit has really nothing to do with him and more to do with Garand. The young goalie has flashed some signs that he could be a strong player at the position and deserves a chance. While adding a veteran goalie to help provide insurance makes sense, Rittich is too good for that role.