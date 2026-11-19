The New York Rangers suffered a critical blow when star goalie Igor Shesterkin was injured against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 9.

He suffered a lower-body injury, and it didn’t take long for the team to announce that he would be out for the season. With Joonas Korpisalo also sidelined at the time, the onus fell on Dylan Garand to keep the team afloat.

He did his best, appearing in 12 consecutive games, which included 10 starts. The heavy workload was starting to wear on him, and the team’s performance suffered as a result, laboring through a 1-5-1 stretch before the team rattled off six victories out of their last seven games.

A big reason for the turnaround has been the return of Korpisalo. He has alternated starts with Garand since making his season debut on Nov. 7 against the Seattle Kraken, helping keep both players fresh and performing at a high level.

Joonas Korpisalo making Rangers history

Nov 7, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) looks on during the second period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Blake Dahlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The veteran goalie has been playing so well, he has matched some impressive Rangers history in the process. He has won each of his first three starts with the team. As shared by NHL.com, he is only the seventh goaltender in franchise history to win each of his first three games with the team.

The last goalie to accomplish that feat was Antti Raanta during the 2015-16 campaign. In his first season with New York, Raanta appeared in 25 games, including 18 starts, with an 11-6-2 record. He had a .919 save percentage and a 2.24 goals-against average.

Korpisalo’s most recent start came against the Montreal Canadiens in the Capstone Game between two Original Six franchises. On the date the Rangers won their first game in franchise history 100 years ago, New York was victorious again, defeating the Canadiens 3-1.

The veteran goalie was excellent between the pipes, saving 24 out of the 25 shots that he faced. He has been excellent through his first three games with a 1.68 goals-against average and .940 save percentage, giving up only five goals against on 83 shot attempts.

Pe Hockey Stats, his +2.6 Goals Saved Above Expected is tied for 19th in the NHL out of 78 goalies with Garand, as both netminders are playing at an incredibly high level. Head coach Mike Sullivan certainly hopes that continues, as he has confidence in both players to get the job done and give the team a chance to win each time they take the ice.

With Korpisalo back, the team’s floor has risen exponentially. As long as he and Garand continue playing at league-average levels or higher, the Rangers are going to be a tough team to beat.