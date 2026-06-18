Maple Leafs Forward Is Dream Trade Target for NY Rangers
The New York Rangers are getting set for an important offseason and have a desire to improve their roster.
With the season finally coming to a close, the summer is starting to heat up for the Rangers, and the team will be seeking improvements. New York has done a strong job of creating a lot of cap space to pursue free agents this summer, but the class isn’t shaping up to be the strongest right now.
While the Rangers will end up adding some talent on the open market, they likely won’t be able to add a star player. New York. For a team that is in a bit of a retooling or rebuild, spending long-term on a veteran might not make the most sense for the team based on where they currently stand.
One area that could be logical for them to try to improve is the trade market. Adding some younger talent that could improve and potentially develop into a star.
The Rangers have done a good job of starting to stockpile assets, and it will be interesting to see if they look to pull the trigger on a deal. One player who would be a dream trade target for them would be Toronto Maple Leafs winger Matthew Knies.
Knies Would Be Dream Target
As the Rangers try to find the balance between getting younger and improving, Knies could be a great player for them to target. The Maple Leafs are a team that is trying to retool as well and got the fortune of landing the first overall pick.
With new leadership taking over, the team will likely be trying to do all they can to turn things around, with their star, Auston Matthews, still on the team. Despite being a talented young player, Knies has been a name mentioned quite a bit already this summer.
At just 23 years old, Knies is coming off a 66-point season with 23 goals and 43 assists. That type of offensive production would be a great addition for the Rangers, but it would come at a cost. However, adding a player who is young, like Knies, to this team would be a nice jolt of someone who can be an impact player for a long time.
As New York seeks to continue their retool, the trade market appears to be a logical way. If that is the goal, Knies would be a great player for them to target.