NY Rangers Amongst Teams Curious About Maple Leafs Winger
The New York Rangers look like a team that is going to be very active on the trade market this offseason.
They have some strong trade chips that are expected to be available with center Vincent Trocheck and defenseman Braden Schneider. Both have value in the league and could help jump-start the team’s retooling after finishing last in the Eastern Conference this past season.
Another veteran who has popped up as a potential trade target is defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov. He has been linked to the Los Angeles Kings despite signing a seven-year contract last offseason with the Rangers.
Of course, there will also be rumors about players New York looks to acquire. One player who could be on their radar is Matthew Knies, a winger for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Matthew Knies makes a lot of sense for Rangers
With rumors swirling about the future of their star, Auston Matthews, their general manager, John Chayka, is under immense pressure to make some moves with the roster. With the No. 1 pick in hand, they could look to trade a younger asset, such as Knies, to shake things up.
“...but the Rangers are among a group of teams wondering if he’s available. Knies carries a $7.75 million AAV through 2031, at which point he’ll only be 28,” wrote Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required).
A second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Knies would check a ton of boxes for the Rangers. The edge that he plays with would quickly endear itself to the fan base, and he is improving his production year after year.
His points have gone up every season with the Maple Leafs. He registered 35 during the 2023-24 campaign, 58 the following season and a career-high 66 this past year, scoring 23 goals with a career best 43 assists.
Only 24 years old, he certainly qualifies as someone who can restock the talent pipeline within the organization. He would certainly look great paired with Gabe Perreault, who is 21, and Alexis Lafreniere, who is 24, as long-term building blocks.
His contract is just the cherry on top. Already with nearly $30 million in cap space, and even more money being cleared if Trocheck and Gavrikov are moved, taking on his annual average of $7.75 million is easy. And that number will look even better with the cap on the rise.
Knies certainly won’t be given away for free by Toronto, but he is a player Chris Drury should be willing to spend some assets on.