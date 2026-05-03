Maple Leafs Star Could Be Great Addition for NY Rangers
The New York Rangers are getting set for what is going to be a pivotal offseason for the team after missing the playoffs for the last couple of years.
It has been a tough stretch for the Rangers over the last few years. The veteran core of the team got a bit older, and New York has had to make some tough decisions regarding moving on from players who have been with the franchise for many years.
Even though it has been tough to see some fan-favorites move on, the Rangers were in need of a retool, and that is what the team is going through right now. Shockingly, the team did finish with the worst record in the Eastern Conference this year. However, this is a franchise that was better than their record indicated.
Now, as the team starts to gameplan for the offseason, they will have a couple of needs to address. Surprisingly, despite what appears to be a need for a star player or an upgrade for their top six forwards, New York’s brass hasn’t identified that as a need. However, with a need to improve scoring, one player who could be available would make a ton of sense for them.
Auston Matthews Would Be Great Player to Target
Due to the struggles of the Toronto Maple Leafs, there is a possibility of them making some major changes with new leadership coming in. Even though Matthews is their captain and one of the best players in the game, a full reset could be coming for the Maple Leafs and their aging roster.
Despite not having a ton of playoff success with what has been a talented group, the Maple Leafs have been a playoff contender for much of Matthews’ career there. However, while he missed some time with injuries this year, the team didn’t have enough talent to compete in the Eastern Conference, and that should be a concern.
While by no means is it a certainty that the team will make Matthews available, major changes in the organization might result in either side, or both, looking to move on.
As one of the best players in the game and a true star, Matthews would make a massive impact if he were to be traded, and he also has a couple of years left on his contract. That would undoubtedly make any potential asking price a fairly significant one for him, but he could instantly come in and change the outlook for the team.