NY Rangers' Forward Understandably Seen as Most Likely Player to be Traded
With the offseason right around the corner following the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it will be an important one for the New York Rangers coming up.
Following a second straight year of missing the playoffs, the Rangers are seeking to retool this summer rather than enter a full-on rebuild. Based on some of the talent that the team has, that does seem like the preferred path to go down.
New York has some excellent veterans on the team that are still playing at a high level, and they should be able to turn things around with a good offseason. Even though the team will undoubtedly be looking to add talent to a few areas, they still might move some players who were rumored to be available during the year.
The Rangers could be seeking to get a bit younger as well during this retool, and they will have two first-round picks to help them achieve that. While the latter pick in the first round might be used to improve in a trade, they will have a Top 5 pick in the draft for sure. As New York tries to shake things up, one of their veterans is a likely player to be moved.
Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the top players who could be dealt this summer. For the Rangers, at the top of the list is the most likely player to be traded for center Vincent Trocheck.
Dealing with Trocheck Feels Inevitable
During the season, while New York was able to trade away Artemi Panarin, another name that was frequently mentioned was Trocheck. However, making deals during the season when a player has a no-trade clause and some teams are out of contention or don’t have the cap space can be tricky.
Even though he wasn’t traded during the year, it appears likely that he is going to be dealt this summer. As a very strong two-way player, Trocheck could provide some excellent depth for a contender seeking help up the middle, likely on the third line.
Due to the 32-year-old making a reasonable salary of $5.625 on average per year, that is a fairly good number for a player of his caliber. This past season, he was able to total 53 points with 16 goals and 37 assists in 67 games played. The veteran forward had a nasty infection that resulted in him being hospitalized, and kept him out of action for a bit.
As the Rangers look to retool, getting a bit younger appears to be the goal. While Trocheck is still a strong player, he might not be what the team is envisioning for the future.