Matt Rempe Details Upcoming Rehab To Return to NY Rangers
One of the unfortunate themes of the 2025-26 NHL regular season for the New York Rangers was injuries.
They had several key contributors in and out of the lineup throughout the campaign. J.T. Miller played in only 68 games, while Vincent Trocheck was in the lineup for 67. Star defenseman Adam Fox managed only 55 appearances.
A little lower on the depth chart, the Rangers suffered another loss with center Matt Rempe. His season was derailed very early on when he fought with San Jose Sharks forward Ryan Reaves and his thumb got stuck in his opponent’s uniform.
It resulted in his thumb breaking in multiple places, and surgery was needed. Rempe attempted a comeback not once, but twice, and didn’t feel like himself, struggling to properly grip his stick on the ice.
Matt Rempe on the road to recovery
When the injury wasn’t healing in the fashion doctors wanted after the first operation, he went under the knife for a second time in February, ending his season. The imposing center is confident that he will be ready to go when training camp opens later this year, but there is plenty of rehab remaining.
“Now it’s more getting my forearm strength back, getting my grip strength back,” he said, via Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required). “But I can do everything now.”
Getting in something that could resemble a regular offseason for Rempe is incredibly important. Things have changed a lot since he went down with an injury in terms of what the team’s depth chart looks like.
Matt Rempe will face competition for playing time
A lot of younger players have emerged during the 2025-26 season. Gabe Perreault is set for a larger role, and players such as Jaroslav Chmelar, Adam Sykora and Tye Kartye are all going to push for minutes in the bottom-six rotation next season.
Rempe knows what is facing him and is ready to put in the work to ensure that he earns a spot in the lineup.
“You want to earn your spot,” Rempe said. “I’ve got to come to camp, and I’m going to earn it. I’m going to work my bag off all summer.”
In 26 games this past season, the 23-year-old recorded only one point, scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 11 in a 4-1 victory. He finished the year with a -4 plus/minus and 11 penalty minutes.
An enforcer for the team, he registered an eye-popping six blocks and 86 hits despite the limited action and injury.