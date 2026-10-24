Mika Zibanejad Closing in on Top 5 of Impressive NY Rangers List

10 years ago, the New York Rangers were on the lookout for help at the most important position on the ice: center.

In need of an upgrade, the Rangers made a trade with the Ottawa Senators. They acquired Mika Zibanejad and a second-round draft pick in 2018 that turned into Jonatan Berggren, in exchange for Derick Brassard and a seventh-round pick in 2018 that turned into Luke Loheit.

There was certainly some risk in the move, trading away an established player in their prime for a younger center. New York was banking on the upside of Zibanejad, and this is a trade that has played out wonderfully for the organization.

He has been a consistent producer on the ice for the team and continues to play at a high level in his age-33 campaign. Given his incredible consistency, it comes as no surprise that he is making his way up several franchise all-time lists.

Mika Zibanejad approaching several Rangers top-five all-time lists

Oct 13, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) brings the puck up ice against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the Rangers’ most recent game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Zibanejad recorded one goal and one assist in a 5-4 loss. Despite the disappointing outcome for the team, he continued his ascent up the lists, moving to cement his status as an all-time great in franchise history.

According to NHL.com, that is the 198th career multi-point game with the team. The veteran center now has 678 points in his New York career, which has tied him with Walt Tkaczuk for sixth all-time. He is only 13 points away from moving into the top five, with Mark Messier being the next name on the list with 691 points.

With 11 points in 12 games thus far this season, Zibanejad is on pace to catch and surpass Messier before Thanksgiving. He has handed out eight assists and scored three goals thus far as the team’s No. 1 center.

THE RANGERS TIE IT UP!



Mika Zibanejad gets a tip on a point shot to beat Sergei Bobrovsky.#Leafs pic.twitter.com/yyE9IiqJTj — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 22, 2026

Right now, he has 391 career assists with the Rangers, which puts him at No. 9 on the all-time list. Ahead of him on the list is Artemi Panarin, who had 402 career assists with New York before the team traded him to the Los Angeles Kings ahead of the trade deadline this past season.

Zibanejad is even higher on the all-time goals list. With 287 while with the Rangers, he is currently No. 4. He has some work to do to catch No. 3 on the list, Chris Kreider, who lit the lamp 326 times in his tenure with the Blueshirts.

Showing no signs of slowing down and putting an underwhelming 2024-25 behind him successfully, Zibanejad is going to keep moving up these lists as one of the most productive players in franchise history.