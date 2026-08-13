Mika Zibanejad Flying Under the Radar as NY Rangers Great
The New York Rangers changed the trajectory of their franchise when they acquired Mika Zibanejad from the Ottawa Senators on July 18, 2016, along with a second-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, in exchange for Derick Brassard and a seventh-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.
The Rangers were on the lookout for a new top-line center and felt Zibanejad, who was 23 years old at the time, would address that need. He has certainly lived up to the billing, turning into a reliable top option for the team.
As he enters his 11th season with New York, Zibanejad is now 33 years old, but he remains the No. 1 center on the team. While that is an obstacle that team president and general manager Chris Drury has to figure out sooner rather than later, with their No. 2 center, J.T. Miller, also being 33 years old, it is safe to say Zibanejad will be with the franchise as long as he chooses.
Especially given some of the records that he could reach. Many people may not realize, but Zibanejad is already one of the most reliable and productive players in franchise history; if he can stay anywhere close to this pace for the duration of his contract, he could rewrite the team’s record books.
Mika Zibanejad moving up Rangers all-time lists
Entering the 2027-28 campaign, he has played in 730 games with the franchise. As long as he stays healthy, which he has been, playing in at least 81 games in six consecutive 82-game campaigns, he will move into 11th place overall and 10th place amongst skaters.
The record is held by Harry Howell, who appeared in 1,160 games. With four seasons remaining on his contract, Zibanejad could become the fourth player in franchise history to reach the 1,000 games played threshold if he remains healthy.
It would make plenty of sense then for New York to sign Zibanejad to a two-year contract, giving him a chance to break the record.
Sticking around that long would also put him in a position to be the all-time points leader for the Rangers. He currently has 667 points, which puts him in seventh place. Atop the leaderboard is Rod Gilbert, who recorded 1,021 points and is the only player to surpass 1,000.
Zibanejad would have to average 89 points per season over the remaining four years of his contract to reach Gilbert. But if he receives that two-year extension, he would have to average 59 points per year, which is a much more attainable number.
It will certainly be something to keep an eye on in the future. Franchise milestones like that are not easily achieved. Zibanejad has an outside chance of chasing down those marks and one day getting to see his No. 93 raised to the rafters at Madison Square Garden.