Nikita Kucherov Could Elevate NY Rangers to Contention, With Caveat

The New York Rangers have been competitive this season despite not having their most important player, goalie Igor Shesterkin, in the lineup since Oct. 9.

That evening, against the Washington Capitals, he suffered a lower-body injury that the team deemed season-ending. In his place, Dylan Garand has been doing his best to keep things afloat.

Without Shesterkin in the lineup, the Rangers’ ceiling is much lower. Which is why their pursuit of any players, especially that of Nikita Kucherov, is hard to envision. The superstar winger has requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning and would provide New York with everything it is looking for in terms of an offensive upgrade.

If he were to be added to the team, he has the talent to help transform the Rangers into a legitimate contender. However, there is a caveat to accomplishing that; the addition has to come in the summer.

Nikita Kucherov is realistic target for Rangers in the offseason

Oct 20, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) looks on against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the current state of their goaltending situation, it is hard to see New York challenging for a Stanley Cup. Remaining in the playoff race in the Eastern Conference with Garand and Joonas Korpisalo would be a win for the franchise.

The team’s floor would certainly rise with acquiring a player of Kucherov’s caliber, but it would be hard to envision them being more than a Wild Card team with the ability to win one, maybe a second round, in the playoffs.

Also, the price tag to acquire him would be astronomical. Not only would it require draft capital, but the Lightning would expect players to come back in the return package as well because they are looking to contend themselves; they are not looking for a rebuild.

Which is why acquiring Kucherov turns the Rangers into a contender has the caveat of the acquisition occurring in the summer.

Nikita Kucherov could be this summer's Pavel Dorofeyev for Rangers

Nov 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) skates to his bench after scoring a goal in the second period against the Edmonton Oilers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That means either in free agency, with him as an impending free agent, or trading his negotiating rights prior to the July 1 free agency, similar to what New York did this past offseason when it acquired Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights and then signed him to a seven-year extension.

Going that route, with some draft compensation sent back to Tampa Bay and not a package of players, is what would help elevate the Rangers to that next level. He is the kind of driving force offensively that the team is lacking to take the team’s performance to another level.

Staying in the playoff race and then getting a healthy Shesterkin back this summer could be enough to sell Kucherov on The Big Apple being the right place for him to continue his career.