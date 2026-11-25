With a quarter of the 2026-27 NHL season in the books, the New York Rangers are right in the thick of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.

Despite having to overcome a lot of injuries, the Rangers have a record of 13-9-1. If they remain in the mix, Chris Drury has already made his intentions clear with how he operated over the summer: this team will look to strengthen the roster.

A lot can change between now and the deadline, especially with an offensively challenged team recently losing two key contributors in Oliver Bjorkstrand and Pavel Dorofeyev. Can the offense sustain any consistency without players tied for second and third on the team in goals with seven and six?

If a playoff push is within reach, New York will be a buyer. However, it is a delicate situation that Drury has to navigate, as he should have one clear goal in mind when negotiating deals: sustainability.

Rangers need to take long-term view at trade deadline

May 8, 2025; Tarrytown, NY, USA; New York Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury during a press conference to introduce new head coach Mike Sullivan at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, New York May 8, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Peter Carr/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers have the cap space to take on a sizable contract after placing goalie Igor Shesterkin on season-ending long-term injured reserve. Some of that space was used to acquire Max Sasson from the Vancouver Canucks to fortify the bottom six.

However, that injury is also why Drury has to be realistic about where the team is going this season. Without Shesterkin, the ceiling is much lower. Dylan Garand and Joonas Korpisalo have proven to be a capable duo to help keep the team afloat, but they aren’t the kind of netminds who will put the team on their back and carry them to success as Shesterkin is capable of.

This is a completely different situation from the one New York was in a few years ago when they were a true Stanley Cup contender. Drury went for it, and it resulted in two trips to the Eastern Conference Finals. A lot of assets were sacrificed in that time, which contributed to the last two seasons being so underwhelming.

Draft picks were surrendered this offseason as well, including three first-rounders, to bring aboard Dorofeyev and defenseman Marcus Pettersson. While fair to scrutinize trading away first-round picks, at least both players are under contract for multiple seasons.

Rangers are not a contender without Igor Shesterkin

Oct 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) is helped off the ice after being injured against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is something the team has to continue taking into consideration when seeking upgrades. Term and youth should trump looking to make short-term upgrades focused on improving the roster only for this season.

This isn’t a team ready to contend for a title, evidenced by how they have fared against the Edmonton Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes, the only teams they have lost to since Oct. 26.

With Shesterkin out, making deals to improve the team with players on expiring contracts with no intention to retain them long-term would be short-sighted and bad decision-making.