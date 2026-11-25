The New York Rangers knew that they were lacking depth down the middle coming into the season and couldn’t afford any losses at the center position.

Unfortunately, four games into the campaign, the Rangers suffered a massive loss. Joe Veleno, who was signed in free agency to anchor the team’s fourth line, was injured and has not been in the lineup since.

Expected to be sidelined for many more weeks, New York has been rotating through options on the fourth line. Cole Beaudoin, Justin Dowling and Luke Glendening have all been given a shot. Head coach Mike Sullivan even shifted Will Cuylle from the wing to the center for the first time in his career, seeking a spark.

With no reliable option emerging and injuries mounting, Chris Drury went outside the organization for help. The team acquired Max Sasson from the Vancouver Canucks to bolster the fourth line, and he made his debut in a tough matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Rangers have found new fourth-lline combination

Jan 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Matt Rempe (73) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skating with his new team against the defending Stanley Cup champions, Sasson more than held his own. Most importantly, he looks to have already gained the trust of Sullivan, who played him for 10:32 of total ice time.

Inserted into the fourth line, Sasson skated with Glenn Gawdin and Matt Rempe. Surprisingly, that trio was one of the more productive for the Rangers during 5-on-5. In 8:23 of total ice time, they had an Expected Goals For Percentage of 61.3%, generating 0.22 expected goals for and 0.14 expected goals against, per Hockey Stats.

According to Natural Stat Trick, the trio of Sasson, Gawdin and Rempe generated three scoring chances, and they had three scoring chances generated against them.

Rempe, who is known more for his imposing size and physicality, had a solid performance generating offense. His 0.17 Goals Above Replacement was tied for the second-best mark on the team, with Eeli Tolvanen, behind only J.T. Miller, who had a 0.41.

That is solid two-way play before taking into account that they did it against arguably the best team in the NHL without playing together previously. If that is what they can do with zero experience and chemistry, imagine what they can do with some more practice time to generate cohesion.

With several players from the bottom six being thrust into larger roles because Oliver Bjorkstran and Pavel Dorofeyev are on IR, the new fourth line is in line for a massive opportunity to prove themselves. Producing at a consistent level will be huge for New York going forward.