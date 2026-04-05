NY Rangers' Rookie Has Performed Fantastic Among His Peers of Late
The New York Rangers have been playing some good hockey of late, and one of the reasons why has been the development of some of their younger players.
It has obviously not been the type of year that the Rangers were hoping for during the 2025-26 campaign. New York has been eliminated from the playoffs and are now playing spoiler and hoping to get a high draft pick in the NHL Lottery.
Despite the struggles, the team hasn’t given up of late, winning four of their last five games. In their most recent win against the Detroit Red Wings, they had some impressive individual performances.
In what could be his final start in the NHL, goalie Jonathan Quick had a vintage performance. The 40-year-old was nearly able to record a shutout in the win against Detroit but ended up saving 31 of 32 shots.
While that was an extremely impressive performance from the veteran, he wasn’t the only player who performed well. Rookie winger Gabe Perreault was able to score three goals in the game for his first career hat-trick and contributed to the team being able to play spoiler against the Red Wings. With a great performance under his belt, the young forward has been playing very well.
Perreault Has Caught Fire
While the season might not have gone the way the Rangers would have liked, they are seeing some impressive play from their former first-round pick. At this stage in the year, development and working toward next season is the primary goal for New York. This is a team that is in a bit of a retooling mode, and seeing young players develop is a big part of that.
In the recent win against the Red Wings, Perreault was able to record a hat-trick. At just 20 years old, that is a remarkable accomplishment for the young winger and a very encouraging thing for New York to see.
While the hat-trick was impressive, Perreault has been playing well of late. Over his last 18 games, he has now recorded 17 points with seven goals and 10 assists. The 20-year-old leads all rookies in points during that span, showcasing that he could be a key piece for the team going forward. Furthermore, the hat-trick resulted in his third multi-goal game of the year, which ties him for second among rookies.
With Perreault performing well, the Rangers will be hoping to see some more of that down the stretch. The 20-year-old has certainly provided a nice spark for the team.