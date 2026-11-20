The New York Rangers are in the midst of another midseason break, going six days between games.

While getting rest is never a bad thing, there are probably some within the organization who are disappointed that the team is on such an extended break because they have been playing at a high level, building some positive momentum.

So much so, the Rangers are knocking on the door of the top 10 in the latest edition of the NHL power rankings done by Sean Gentille and Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic (subscription required). New York had one of the most prominent rises this week, moving up again from No. 16 to No. 12.

Gentille had them as the No. 11-ranked team, while Luszczyszyn had them at No. 12. With a record of 13-8-1, they are right in the mix for a playoff spot, currently residing in third place in the Metropolitan Division and seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Their 27 points are tied with the Florida Panthers, whom many people viewed as a Stanley Cup contender coming into the season.

Rangers moving in right direction of NHL power rankings

Nov 13, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New York Rangers forward Gabe Perreault (94) celebrates his goal with forward Alexis Lafreniere (13) and forward J.T. Miller (10) and defenseman Adam Fox (23) against the Vancouver Canucks in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rise in the power rankings for the Rangers is certainly warranted given their recent form. They are on a three-game winning streak and have won six out of their last seven games. The last time they lost a game to a team that wasn’t the Edmonton Oilers was nearly a month ago, on Oct. 26, against the Los Angeles Kings.

This is a team playing excellent hockey at the moment, and they will face a major test when they return to the ice. On Nov. 22, they are hosting the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes, who are rolling right along this season with a 16-3-3 record and 35 points, putting them in first place in the Eastern Conference, behind only the Minnesota Wild and Oilers in points, with 38 and 37, respectively.

New York head coach Mike Sullivan has done a great job building up the structure on the team to help take pressure off their goalie tandem of Dylan Garand and Joonas Korpisalo, who have the tall task of replacing Igor Shesterkin in net.

Up front, Alexis Lafreniere has carried over his success from the end of the 2025-26 campaign and has been a breakout performer. J.T. Miller has rediscovered his form, back to his preferred position down the middle at center. Injuries to Sean Durzi and Alberts Smits at the blue line have not slowed the team down at all, with Scott Morrow and Matthew Robertson playing well in their place.

What has been encouraging about this surge is that there are still areas the team could improve in. Pavel Dorofeyev has yet to truly get going in his first season with the Rangers, and the fourth line has been nonexistent since Joe Veleno went down with an injury.

Finding reliable fourth-line players will be key to keeping the other three lines fresh and not worn down. Playing sound defense in front of Garand and Korpisalo is also important for the team to remain in the playoff race.