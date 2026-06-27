NY Rangers Add Depth With Back-to-Back Selections in 6th Round of NHL Draft
Day two of the NHL Draft has been a very busy one for the New York Rangers, who have been actively adding talent to their prospect pool.
Coming into the NHL Draft, the Rangers were set to have two picks in the first round, with the fifth overall pick along with the 26th overall pick. However, early in the night, New York traded the 26th overall pick as part of a trade package to acquire Pavel Dorofeyev.
The talented winger was quickly locked up to a long-term contract, giving the Rangers a proven scorer to build around. Furthermore, with the team being able to keep their fifth overall pick, they selected defenseman Alberts Smits.
Furthermore, on day two, New York added another talented left-handed defenseman to their team with Benjamin MacBeath. Following that selection, they then made three picks in the third round, starting with goalie Danai Shaiikov. After taking the talented goalie, the team drafted their third left-handed defenseman overall with the addition of Charlie Morrison.
New York was long expected to draft a center in the draft, and with their 81st overall selection, they did that with the addition of Tomas Chrenko. Furthermore, after a couple of trades, the team got into the fourth round and was able to land winger Spencer Bowes.
Rangers Land Andre Mondoux and Darian Anderson Back-to-Back
With the 162nd pick, New York selected their fourth left-handed defenseman of the draft, continuing to have a heavy focus on that area. Following that selection, they then added the right winger Anderson at 163.
As expected with these picks being in the sixth round, the likelihood of them making the NHL is rather slim. For Mondoux, he will be going to play at Notre Dame for the 2027-28 campaign as of now.
On the flip side, Anderson flashed some upside in the OHL last season, totaling 45 points with 20 goals and 25 assists. In typical Rangers fashion, these are two big bodies that they select, with them both being over 6 '2".
Overall, the team taking a fourth defenseman that is left-handed continues to be a surprise, but that has certainly been an area for the organization that has been addressed.
Quality depth for the organization is important, and the development of players in the later rounds will be key. While Mondoux and Anderson may never reach the NHL, anything can happen over the next several years.