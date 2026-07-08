New York Rangers On SI

NY Rangers Adding Veteran Forward is Wisely Seen as Underrated Move

The New York Rangers adding a veteran forward will go down as a savvy move by the teams.

Nick Ziegler

NY Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury speaks during a press conference to introduce new head coach Mike Sullivan at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, New York May 8, 2025.
NY Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury speaks during a press conference to introduce new head coach Mike Sullivan at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, New York May 8, 2025. / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
In this story:

The New York Rangers have had a very busy offseason, and the team is starting to take shape for next year. With a plethora of moves made by the franchise, some look to be very good on paper. 

Coming into the summer, the Rangers were a team that was expected to be active in trying to improve. With the franchise doing some retooling over the last couple of years, they have been focused on getting some draft assets and creating cap space. 

That combination is a strong one to have, and a lot of credit has to go to New York and Chris Drury for putting together a strong offseason so far. While the team will be hoping to contend a bit this coming year, they aren’t going to rush things if the timing isn’t right. 

However, with some new veterans joining the group, the Rangers do look like a better team on paper. Of all of the signings, one of them stands out as potentially an underrated addition. 

Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Rangers signing forward Oliver Bjorkstrand being one of the most underrated moves of the offseason. 

Bjorkstrand Can Help in Multiple Scenarios

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Oliver Bjorkstrand
Apr 26, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) looks on during warm-up before the game against the Montreal Canadiens in game four of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York signing the veteran forward to a one-year, $4.5 million deal is going to be able to help the team improve this coming season. Last year, it was a bit of a down season for the 31-year-old with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He totaled 32 points with 12 goals and 20 assists. 

The 12 goals snapped a four-game streak for Bjorkstrand of totaling at least 20 goals, and at 31 years old, he will be looking to bounce back. Based on his resume, there is certainly reason to believe that he will be able to do so. If he can, New York could be a playoff contender based on some of the other strong moves that they made. 

However, if the Rangers aren’t ready to contend for a playoff spot, he would be a prime trade candidate before the deadline. With a very affordable contract to move and his ability to be a middle-six forward, contenders would certainly like to add him. 

Overall, this was a great signing by New York. Adding Bjorkstrand will improve the team for this coming campaign, while with it being just a one-year deal, it doesn't impact them long term. Furthermore, if things don’t go according to plan, he will be able to be dealt, and the team can get some assets in return. 

Published |Modified
Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

Home/News