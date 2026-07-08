NY Rangers Adding Veteran Forward is Wisely Seen as Underrated Move
The New York Rangers have had a very busy offseason, and the team is starting to take shape for next year. With a plethora of moves made by the franchise, some look to be very good on paper.
Coming into the summer, the Rangers were a team that was expected to be active in trying to improve. With the franchise doing some retooling over the last couple of years, they have been focused on getting some draft assets and creating cap space.
That combination is a strong one to have, and a lot of credit has to go to New York and Chris Drury for putting together a strong offseason so far. While the team will be hoping to contend a bit this coming year, they aren’t going to rush things if the timing isn’t right.
However, with some new veterans joining the group, the Rangers do look like a better team on paper. Of all of the signings, one of them stands out as potentially an underrated addition.
Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Rangers signing forward Oliver Bjorkstrand being one of the most underrated moves of the offseason.
Bjorkstrand Can Help in Multiple Scenarios
New York signing the veteran forward to a one-year, $4.5 million deal is going to be able to help the team improve this coming season. Last year, it was a bit of a down season for the 31-year-old with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He totaled 32 points with 12 goals and 20 assists.
The 12 goals snapped a four-game streak for Bjorkstrand of totaling at least 20 goals, and at 31 years old, he will be looking to bounce back. Based on his resume, there is certainly reason to believe that he will be able to do so. If he can, New York could be a playoff contender based on some of the other strong moves that they made.
However, if the Rangers aren’t ready to contend for a playoff spot, he would be a prime trade candidate before the deadline. With a very affordable contract to move and his ability to be a middle-six forward, contenders would certainly like to add him.
Overall, this was a great signing by New York. Adding Bjorkstrand will improve the team for this coming campaign, while with it being just a one-year deal, it doesn't impact them long term. Furthermore, if things don’t go according to plan, he will be able to be dealt, and the team can get some assets in return.