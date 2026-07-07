NY Rangers Offseason Moves Should Create Optimism About Future
With the offseason starting to slow down a bit following a crazy flurry on the opening day of free agency, the roster has really started to take shape for the New York Rangers. Now, it will be interesting to see how much of an improvement they were able to make.
It was undoubtedly a very disappointing campaign last year, with injuries playing a factor in the overall struggles. However, the Rangers came into this offseason with a lot of draft capital and a lot of cap space. New York had the tools needed to improve this team, and they have seemingly accomplished that.
The Rangers are trying to find the balance between getting better and getting younger. So far, they have done a nice job with that, and this team should be better not only next season, but has a plan for the next few years as well.
Rangers’ Offseason Should Create Optimism
Coming off the last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, it was hard to figure out the direction of New York coming into the offseason. To start the summer, a lot of what appeared to be good targets for the Rangers to acquire came off the board.
However, as the NHL Draft started, New York made their big splash with the addition of Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights. With that being such a big addition, it was presumed early that the fifth overall pick might have been involved. However, the team didn’t have to move the selection and were able to draft Alberts Smits.
Following New York having a strong rest of the draft that focused on the team adding a lot of new prospects for the blueline, they entered what ended up being a very free agency.
With the cap going up, there was an expectation that there were going to be a lot of trades. That certainly ended up being the case, and New York was one of the more active teams in that.
The Rangers made some moves that were both seen as being buyers and sellers. Finding that balance is challenging, but moving a player like Vincent Trocheck, who is 32 years old, was something that felt like it needed to happen.
Overall, while the team will have a completely different look, there is reason to be optimistic not only about the 2026-27 season, but for the future as well. There is still plenty of work to do for the team, but New York is seemingly heading in the right direction.