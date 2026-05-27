NY Rangers Are Going To Have a Hard Time Filling Top Need in Free Agency
The New York Rangers are getting set for an important offseason with the NHL Draft and free agency quickly approaching. However, recent developments might have the team concerned.
After finishing in last place of the Eastern Conference, it became very clear quickly that this was going to be an important offseason for the Rangers. New York has now missed the playoffs for two straight years, and with the front office not saying that they are rebuilding, it creates expectations.
While things on the ice might be going all that well, the team has positioned themselves well for a good summer. The Rangers will have two picks to use in the first round, including the fifth overall selection. This should provide them with a chance to add some more young talent, which is a need for the team.
Furthermore, with $26 million in projected cap space, New York will be a major player in free agency. However, this free agency class isn’t looking great for the needs of the Rangers, and that could be a major problem.
Finding What Team Needs in Free Agency Is Going to Be Challenging
Following Evgeni Malkin's signing with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the expected free agency class continues to get weaker at the forward spot. So far, two of the top forward options, Charlie Coyle and Malkin, have already re-signed with their teams, and they were both arguably two of the top five forwards that were going to be available.
It has been well-established that this free agency class isn’t the strongest, especially when it comes to forwards. Now, it is getting even worse-looking, and that is not good news for the Rangers.
Arguably, the top need for New York this offseason is to find help for their top six and in the scoring department. That is starting to look increasingly difficult, and the team has to be concerned about it.
As of now, Alex Tuch is going to be the top option to help them in this area, and with no other options at the forward spot really being close to him, he could receive a superstar-level contract. While Tuch is a very good player, how much New York would be willing to pay is something to consider.
While free agency isn’t looking overly encouraging for the team right now, they will always have the trade market to look at as well. Even though they would prefer not to move draft capital and young assets, they might not have a choice with how free agency is shaping up.