NY Rangers Bottom-Six Forward Firmly on Lineup Bubble
The New York Rangers have done a lot of work reshaping their roster this offseason to be in a better position to contend for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
While the heavy lifting of the summer moves is done, the team is still on the lookout for some help up front. Ideally, team president and general manager Chris Drury would like to add another forward to the mix who can play top-six minutes.
Such an addition would push Oliver Bjorkstrand, one of their free agent signings, and Taylor Raddysh into bottom six roles on the right wing. It would help fill out the roster and make the team feel and look more complete.
It would also further complicate the status of a player such as Matt Rempe. As things stand, he is already squarely on the bubble for a spot in the lineup on opening night.
Matt Rempe could be odd man out in lineup
If Rempe was still waiver-exempt, the decision to send him down to the AHL to play for the Hartford Wolf Pack would be a relatively easy one right now. However, since he would have to clear waivers, a spot on the NHL roster seems secure for now, but a consistent role will be hard to come by.
The Rangers are going to give a long, hard look to Jaroslav Chmelar and Adam Sykora, two players who performed well in expanded roles down the stretch of the 2025-26 campaign. Rempe wasn’t afforded such an opportunity after a thumb injury suffered in an early-season fight with Ryan Reaves of the San Jose Sharks lingered.
The power forward ended up playing in only 26 games last season after getting in 42 the previous campaign. Training camp will be important for him to not only prove he is healthy, but also rediscover what he brought to the table to start the 2025-26 season, when he received praise from head coach Mike Sullivan.
Earning that spot is easier said than done. Along with Chmelar and Sykora, the team could also give looks to intriguing prospects such as Liam Greentree, acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in the Artemi Panarin trade, and Cole Beaudoin, who was acquired from the Utah Mammoth in the Vincent Trocheck return package.
Rangers like Rempe, but he will have to earn spot
New York did show some good faith in Rempe when he was traded away this offseason to clear some of the bottom-six logjam that existed. Instead, it was Brett Berard and Adam Sykora, two waiver-eligible wingers, who were on the move instead.
That is a good sign for Rempe that the organization values what he brings. If there were any reservations about him being part of the NHL roster, he would have been traded instead of running the risk of losing him for nothing on waivers.
While that can certainly be viewed as a positive, he is going to have to compete and earn a spot on the roster and his place in the lineup.