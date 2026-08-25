NY Rangers' Ceiling in 2026-27 Will Rely on This Key Thing
With training camp quickly approaching for the New York Rangers, the team will be hoping that the 2026-27 campaign will be a much better one than last season.
Coming into the summer, the Rangers were extremely aggressive in their pursuit of trying to get better. New York had some nice draft capital to go along with cap space, which is usually a recipe for success.
However, there was no shortage of needs for the team, and Chris Drury really worked the trade market to try and improve this team. Fortunately, they do appear to have more talent and depth, and this coming season should be a better one.
Now, with a lot of new faces, it will be interesting to see how the group gels and what they can accomplish. There seems to be a path to a playoff spot if things go right, and that could be their ceiling. However, a lot will depend on the continued development of some young talent.
Rangers’ Ceiling Will Rely on Young Players Developing
When looking at what the ceiling can be for New York, a lot will depend on how some of the young talent will develop. The Rangers are a team that has been focused on trying to get a bit younger, and at the end of last season some of that talent was on full display.
One of the key players for the team and figuring out just how good they can be will be Gabe Perreault. The former first-round pick really started to shine when placed on the top line with Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere.
This trio could very well be the first line for the team, and with the group playing well down the stretch, that makes a lot of sense. If Perreault truly is a first-line winger, that would be a massive boost for the team.
Furthermore, when looking down the lines a bit for them, New York also has some important players like Noah Laba and Will Cuylle, who are both under 25 years old as well.
Depth and production from the top nine is going to be important for the Rangers, and the hope will be that these players keep getting better. While a lot of the attention and young talent is up front, fifth overall pick Alberts Smits could also be in the mix.
With a group that is trying to get younger, the continued development of some of these guys will be key for what the ceiling might look like.