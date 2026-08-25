New York Rangers On SI

NY Rangers' Ceiling in 2026-27 Will Rely on This Key Thing

What will be key to figure out what the ceiling could be for the New York Rangers?

Nick Ziegler

Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan speaks to reporters after an 8-1 win against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan speaks to reporters after an 8-1 win against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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With training camp quickly approaching for the New York Rangers, the team will be hoping that the 2026-27 campaign will be a much better one than last season. 

Coming into the summer, the Rangers were extremely aggressive in their pursuit of trying to get better. New York had some nice draft capital to go along with cap space, which is usually a recipe for success. 

However, there was no shortage of needs for the team, and Chris Drury really worked the trade market to try and improve this team. Fortunately, they do appear to have more talent and depth, and this coming season should be a better one. 

Now, with a lot of new faces, it will be interesting to see how the group gels and what they can accomplish. There seems to be a path to a playoff spot if things go right, and that could be their ceiling. However, a lot will depend on the continued development of some young talent. 

Rangers’ Ceiling Will Rely on Young Players Developing

New York Rangers right wing Gabe Perreault
Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Gabe Perreault (94) skates against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at what the ceiling can be for New York, a lot will depend on how some of the young talent will develop. The Rangers are a team that has been focused on trying to get a bit younger, and at the end of last season some of that talent was on full display. 

One of the key players for the team and figuring out just how good they can be will be Gabe Perreault. The former first-round pick really started to shine when placed on the top line with Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere. 

This trio could very well be the first line for the team, and with the group playing well down the stretch, that makes a lot of sense. If Perreault truly is a first-line winger, that would be a massive boost for the team. 

Furthermore, when looking down the lines a bit for them, New York also has some important players like Noah Laba and Will Cuylle, who are both under 25 years old as well. 

Depth and production from the top nine is going to be important for the Rangers, and the hope will be that these players keep getting better. While a lot of the attention and young talent is up front, fifth overall pick Alberts Smits could also be in the mix. 

With a group that is trying to get younger, the continued development of some of these guys will be key for what the ceiling might look like. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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