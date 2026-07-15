NY Rangers, Alberts Smits Agree To Entry-Level Contract
With the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the New York Rangers selected left-handed defenseman Alberts Smits.
Considered by scouts and evaluators as the best NHL-ready defenseman in a class that was full of highly-talented blueliners, it likely will not be long until he is suiting up for the Rangers in the NHL.
It could certainly come as early as this season, especially since the team and Smits have agreed to a three-year entry-level contract. As shared in a statement from the Rangers, team president and general manager Chris Drury has announced the move being made.
There have been a lot of moves made this offseason to upgrade the team’s defensemen depth chart, which needed help after an underwhelming 2025-26 campaign. Smits, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, could certainly break camp with the NHL team later this fall.
Rangers, Alberts Smits agree to entry-level contract
But there won’t be pressure on him to make the roster and become an impact player right away. Locked in as the No. 1 left-handed defenseman right now is Vladislav Gavrikov. Taking over as No. 2 is likely Marcus Pettersson, who was acquired this offseason in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks.
Smits will be in the mix along with Matthew Robertson, Drew Fortescue, Vincent Iorio, Scott Morrow and Urho Vaakanainen, with Braden Schneider and Sean Durzi locked into roster spots with Adam Fox, Gavrikov and Pettersson.
The 18-year-old played in 38 games for Jukurit of Liiga during the 2025-26 season, recording 13 points, scoring six goals and handing out seven assists. He was the second-most productive player in the league, based on recorded points, who was under the age of 18.
At the 2026 Olympic Games, Smits played for his native Latvia, where he was the youngest player competing. He represented his country again this past summer at the 2026 IIHF World Championships as well.
When the Rangers called his name with the No. 5 pick, he became the highest-selected Latvian in NHL draft history. That international experience should have him ready to play in the NHL despite his youth.
New York fans cannot wait to see him on the ice playing for their team. He projects as an excellent two-way performer who can eat up top-four defensive pairing minutes, getting the job done in every facet.
Don’t be surprised if he appears with the Rangers at some point this season. If he doesn’t play in 10 NHL games, his entry-level contract will slide back one year, something New York’s brain trust will assuredly keep in mind given their newfound defenseman depth.