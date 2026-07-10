NY Rangers' Chris Drury Highlights Risky Decision to Trade Draft Picks
The New York Rangers have had a very busy offseason, and while the team might not be done, they can reflect on some of the decisions that they have made.
Coming into the summer, the Rangers had a desire to make a couple of splashes and improve this team. New York missing the playoffs for two straight years and coming in last place in the Eastern Conference undoubtedly made Chris Drury’s seat a little warm.
However, the general manager of the Rangers seemingly has done a nice job of improving the team this summer. Finding a balance of moves to improve both now and in the future is no easy task, but it is one that he did a good job with.
Recently, he spoke with Mollie Walker of the New York Post about what could be seen as a risky decision to part ways with multiple first-round picks.
Drury Highlights Reasoning Behind Moving Draft Picks
For a team that was coming off having the worst record in the Eastern Conference, trading away multiple first-round picks was certainly not something that many would have predicted or thought was a good idea coming into the offseason.
However, with two first-round picks going to the Vegas Golden Knights for Pavel Dorofeyev, and a 2030 first-round pick heading to the Vancouver Canucks for Marcus Pettersson, that is exactly what the Rangers did.
While it might have seemed a bit risky, giving up two first-round picks for a player that is the age and the talent level of Dorofeyev makes sense. At just 25 years old, being a 30-goal scorer twice already in his career showcases the type of talent that he is.
Furthermore, with the team locking him up to a seven-year deal, he is going to be a key piece of this new era going forward. In terms of Pettersson, he fills a massive need for the team as a puck-moving defender on the left side of the blueline. Also, with that pick being a 2030 selection, the Rangers are undoubtedly hoping that it will be a later pick in the first round.
Overall, while it might seem risky for a team that really struggled to give up draft capital, New York has significantly improved. How these trades will end up working out will take years to be determined, but the Rangers have certainly improved right now, and moving the picks for the players they elected to does make sense.