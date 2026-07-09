NY Rangers Could Still Improve Key Area This Offseason
The New York Rangers have had a very busy offseason so far, and while the team has been active, there are still some moves that could be made to improve.
Coming into the summer, the Rangers had a desire to get better and younger as a franchise following two straight years of missing the playoffs. Last season, it felt like the team had hit rock bottom.
New York finished in last place in the Eastern Conference, and there were clearly numerous issues with the team. So far this summer, a lot of new talent has been added to the team, and this is a group that is looking much improved.
While going from last place to a playoff spot in one year is a tough turnaround, it is possible, and that will be the goal for the Rangers. Based on the moves made, New York is certainly a better team and could very well get into the playoffs if things go right.
However, with the team still having some cap space and there being a couple of decisions to make regarding the roster, one spot the Rangers could use some help at is the forward spot.
Rangers Could Use Another Forward
While this roster has been turned upside down for the most part, there are still a couple of key decisions to make for New York before the season begins. Figuring out what the plan will be for Braden Schneider is going to be one of them.
Recently, the defenseman filed for arbitration, and he has long been rumored as a potential trade chip for the Rangers. If New York is looking to upgrade at forward, using Schneider as a trade piece could be a logical way to do so.
The young defenseman is seen as a desirable asset, and depending on what level of forward the team is seeking, they could use him to acquire a player.
However, even though free agency started with a flurry, there are still some good options left that New York can add on the open market. A player like Patrick Kane might be a veteran and past his prime, but he would provide some needed help and experience offensively.
With how the roster is currently looking, right wing would seem to be the logical spot that they try to upgrade. Taylor Raddysh potentially being the third-line player for that unit feels like a spot the Rangers can do more for.
Overall, the team will have options to make themselves better, and upgrading at forward feels like one of them.