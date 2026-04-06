NY Rangers Rightfully Moving up NHL Power Rankings With Stellar Play
The 2025-26 NHL regular season has been disappointing overall for the New York Rangers, but they have looked like a completely different team over the last few weeks.
They certainly aren’t performing like a squad that is currently in last place in the Eastern Conference with only 75 points after dismantling the Washington Capitals in their latest game.
They’re the only team in the conference that has yet to reach the 80-point plateau, which is a major reason why they are near the bottom of the NHL power rankings put together by Sean Gentille and Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic (subscription required).
However, the Rangers are rightfully heading in the right direction. In their latest edition, New York now comes in at No. 29, which is a one-spot improvement from where they were previously at No. 30.
Rangers heading in right direction of NHL power rankings
Gentille still has them at No. 30, while Luszczyszyn moved them up to No. 29. At the time that the rankings were released, the Rangers were 31-36-9; since that point, they have continued winning.
In the first game post-power rankings, against the Detroit Red Wings, New York picked up an impressive 4-1 victory. The Capitals were dominated 8-1 on the back of a five-goal second period that the Rangers put together.
With two wins over teams still in the playoff race in the Eastern Conference, it would come as no surprise to see New York continue to move in the right direction in the power rankings in the next edition as well.
They have won five out of their last six games, responding in as good a way as possible to a six-game losing streak.
That has helped create a ton of positive momentum near the end of what has been a disappointing campaign. This is a roster full of exciting young players getting invaluable playing time and experience down the stretch to improve the franchise’s outlook in the future.
Gabe Perreault had a hat trick in the win over the Red Wings, and Will Cuylle had a hat trick of his own against Washington. Adam Fox has been on fire as well, riding a seven-game point streak.
The Rangers will look to keep the good times rolling when they play their final game at Madison Square Garden on April 8 against the playoff-bound Buffalo Sabres. Then, a three-game road trip follows to end the 2025-26 campaign, with games against the Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning.