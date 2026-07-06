NY Rangers Continue to Improve Depth by Signing Young Defenseman
The New York Rangers have been a very active team so far this offseason, and with some cap space still available, they are making some more additions. Recently, they signed a young defenseman to help improve the depth of their blueline.
Coming off a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, the Rangers were a team to keep an eye on this summer. Chris Drury had a desire to make a couple of splashes and start to turn this retool around. While it might not have been looking great to start the summer, the team pulled off a blockbuster deal to acquire Pavel Dorofeyev and then drafted Alberts Smits with the fifth overall pick just a few minutes later.
These two moves were followed up by a plethora of more once free agency opened up, and the Rangers are going to be a much different-looking team. Now, as they hope to be better next season, they recently were able to add some more depth for their organization.
Rangers Add More Depth to Blueline
With the signing of William Trudeau, the team continues to add some organizational depth to their blueline. This has been a focus of the team this summer, with the unit being revamped a bit.
While the first-pair will remain the same, the team will have a new look on the second-pair with Marcus Pettersson on the left side and Sean Durzi on the right. This duo is going to be a good one together, and the unit overall will look much improved with those two on the second-pair.
Furthermore, there is still the question of what is going to happen with Braden Schneider. The 24-year-old filed for salary arbitration, and his future with the team still remains uncertain.
However, with the addition of Trudeau now, the Rangers are continuing to add depth to their blueline. The deal for the 23-year-old is a two-way deal for one year. While he has yet to make his NHL debut, he did perform well in the AHL last year for Laval, totaling 20 points with eight goals and 12 assists.
For New York, having depth is certainly an important thing for them, as they saw firsthand what injuries can do to a team when they lost Adam Fox for part of last season. Even though Trudeau might not be a star player, he will provide them with the depth that they seek.