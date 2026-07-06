NY Rangers Receive Surprising Mediocre Grade from Marcus Pettersson Trade
The New York Rangers have been very busy this offseason, and the team is looking improved to this point heading into next year.
Following their last-place finish in the Eastern Conference last season, New York really only could have gone up this offseason. However, there was some uncertainty about the direction of the team and how they would try to accomplish it.
The Rangers are trying to balance a retool of getting younger and being competitive, which is a tough thing to be able to accomplish. However, the moves made this summer have provided some clarity about the plan going forward, and there is reason to believe they are heading in the right direction.
New York made a plethora of moves, but it was the trade market where the team really got active. With some deals as buyers and sellers, the Rangers balanced their retooling.
Harman Dayal of The Athletic (subscription required) recently graded the Rangers acquiring Marcus Pettersson for a 2030 protected Top 10 pick. In what was a bit of a surprise, they received a grade of a C.
Rangers Surprisingly Receive Mediocre Grade for Pettersson Deal
One of the deals that New York was undoubtedly looking to make the team better was the addition of Pettersson. With a desire to improve on the left side of the blueline, the Rangers not only were aggressive in doing so during the NHL Draft, but also with the addition of the veteran defenseman.
Now, while the first pair on the blueline will be the same as last year, the second pair will have a totally different look. Pettersson will be taking over on the left side, with Sean Durzi on the right.
Last season, Pettersson totaled 18 points with three goals and 15 assists. The 30-year-old can move the puck well and is a pretty good playmaker as well, making him a strong fit on paper for what New York was seeking.
However, with the team giving up a future first-round pick, there is some risk with the move. The protection on the pick is certainly good to have for New York, and they will be hoping that by 2030 that is a high draft pick with the team being successful at that point.
Furthermore, one of the interesting things about the move was the age of Pettersson. At 30 years old, the decision to bring him in felt like more of a win-now move rather than looking toward the future. However, he is a good player and will greatly improve the left side of the defense on the second pair for New York.