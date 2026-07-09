NY Rangers Could Be ‘In a Bad Spot’ Trading Braden Schneider
The New York Rangers have made a ton of changes to their roster this offseason, making nine selections in the 2026 NHL Draft, completing eight trades and making five signings in free agency.
However, the team may not be done making moves. The Rangers are reportedly still on the lookout for some more forward help, ideally someone they can slide into their middle or top six on the wing.
There is also the looming decision on what to do with defenseman Braden Schneider. Trade rumors have swirled around him for months, but he remains on the team, for now. With Will Borgen already being traded to the Boston Bruins, the odds of Schneider sticking around have increased.
This is a delicate situation to handle. There is a lot to like about what the No. 19 pick from the 2020 NHL Draft brings to the table. Despite not yet meeting expectations, an NHL scout believes New York has to take into consideration how bad a spot they would be in if they traded him.
Rangers cautioned not to trade Braden Schneider
“You’re going to put yourself in a bad spot moving a 25-year-old right-hand defenseman … who probably played himself into an average (cap hit) number for his next contract,” one scout with an NHL team, granted anonymity to offer candid analysis of a rival team, said, via Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required). “That guy’s going to be nothing but valuable.”
Players with Schneider’s pedigree and potential could certainly command a lot of money. As the scout noted, a right-handed defenseman with his amount of NHL experience carries a lot of value.
But, given his performance this past season when he was given an expanded role, which included top-pair minutes with Vladislav Gavrikov when Adam Fox was sidelined, the Rangers could be in a position to get a bargain here.
For two straight seasons, Schneider’s underlying metrics have been underwhelming. He has struggled when facing tougher competition and could be better suited for third-line minutes, which would be a decrease in playing time but a likely improvement in production.
Braden Schneider in better position to produce with Rangers
With the additions of Marcus Pettersson and Sean Durzi, New York no longer has to push Schneider into top-line work in 5-on-5 situations. He remains a useful piece of their penalty kill unit and should factor into that mix alongside Gavrikov and Pettersson.
There is certainly value in what Schneider can provide. He may never quite live up to the expectations that the Rangers had when they selected him in the first round, but he is a solid NHL player who can thrive in the right situation.
Right now, team president and general manager Chris Drury has to decide whether New York can give him that ideal situation, or if they are better off acquiring as many assets as possible in return for him.
Teams will assuredly like the potential he possesses, but as the scout noted, there is value in players such as Schneider that the Rangers have to take into consideration.